Company announcement nr. 65
Vejle, March 11th 2021
Information on annual accounts 2020 and expected sales 2021
The companys board of directors has today in connection with the work of preparing the companys 2020
annual report, together with the companys auditor, become aware that a not insignificant deficit will be
realized, but that equity is positive.
Expected sales 2021
Based on the table below, the Board of Directors expects a revenue level of DKK 9-13 million
|Water heaters
|Water heaters
|Water purification
|Water purification
|Current order backlog
for delivery in
2021
Expected sales in 2021,
if current order
backlog is executed
continuously
|Expected order backlog
for delivery in
2021
Expected sales in 2021
and 2022, if the first
two units sold meets
the requirements
satisfactorily
600 units.
8.850 units.
2
Approx. 31 units.
With reference to company announcement no. 64, a letter will be sent to the shareholders of Waturu Holding A/S within a few days.
About Waturu Holding A/S
Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or
treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption
for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A/S is a major
shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S and in the technology company Aquaturu A/S.
Further information:
CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com
