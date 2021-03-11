NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonybrook Capital is pleased to announce the initial success of its ILW desk, which was established in the summer of 2020. “Our goal was to bring technology that delivers transparency, improved market intelligence, and a less intrusive price-discovery process for underwriters and buyers, and we are thrilled by the support of the ILW marketplace,” said Dan Butzbaugh, Stonybrook Risk Management.



Since the platform’s inception, Stonybrook has completed several ILW transactions. “It is another example of Stonybrook developing new products and services to assist the (re)insurance market. We are delighted to launch this service at a time when parametric triggered products such as ILWs are gaining in popularity because of the simple and speedy resolution of payments,” said Principal and CEO, Joe Scheerer.

“Stonybrook Capital is a leading investment bank for CAT exposed insurers. We can leverage that expertise in the ILW arena as well,” said Paul Kneuer, Stonybrook Capital.

About Stonybrook Capital & Risk Management

Stonybrook Capital & Risk Management is a global investment banking and reinsurance broking firm, with headquarters in New York City. The Firm focuses exclusively on the insurance and reinsurance industry.

