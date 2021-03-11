EVANSVILLE, Ind., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Chief Administrative Officer Kendra Vanzo has been promoted from Executive Vice President to Senior Executive Vice President. A member of Old National’s Operating Group (the company’s senior-most team of leaders), Vanzo joined Old National in 1994 and first served as Assistant Vice President, Human Resources Manager at ONB’s Danville, Ill. location. During her career at ONB, Vanzo has advanced steadily in the organization while leading numerous departments, projects and initiatives. Before joining Old National, she worked for NACCO Materials Handling Group in Danville.



“Kendra is a passionate servant-leader who inspires and empowers others to be their very best, as well as a trusted partner and invaluable member of our leadership team who helps drive our company’s operational and strategic success,” said ONB Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. “Kendra has also served as a mentor to countless current and former Old National team members along with others in her community. And she continues to do so today.”

Vanzo is a graduate of the University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She also earned an MBA from the University of Southern Indiana. Vanzo also participated in the Indiana University Kelley School of Business Executive Education Program and the Tuck Leadership Program.

An active community leader, Vanzo serves as board president for ECHO Community Healthcare and as a board member for the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District. She is also a volunteer for United Way and has been a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters. In 2017, she was named the Ogletree Deakins Human Resources Professional of the Year, and in 2018 she received the Indiana Torchbearer Award.

