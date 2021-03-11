The acquisition of Biota’s successful microbiome R&D team and data science platform strengthens Novozymes’ leading microbe innovation capability and will be a force-multiplier of the company’s current probiotic development activities and recent acquisitions in the consumer health industry.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark – Thursday 11 March 2021. Today, Novozymes, the world leader in biological solutions, announced the acquisition of the microbiome R&D team and data science platform of Biota. Based in San Diego, US, Biota pioneered industrial genomics using microbiome insights, impacting the economics and sustainability of several industrial sectors including energy, water, and manufacturing. As part of Novozymes, the R&D team and data science platform will strengthen Novozymes’ ability to discover and deliver beneficial microbes to the world with unique and scientifically proven health and sustainability benefits.
Combining forces for a competitive edge
The addition of Biota’s R&D team and data science platform will give Novozymes a technical edge for pursuing new opportunities and further strengthen existing solutions in OneHealth, Novozymes’ human health unit. Furthermore, the acquisition will act as a foundational enabler for many of its key industries, including Animal Health, BioAg and Household Care.
The acquisition will not only advance Novozymes’ ability to discover new beneficial microbes, but also help prove the application performance of those microbes, for example through clinical trials, for the benefit of people, animals and farmers.
The inclusion of Biota’s microbiome analysis software and R&D team into these activities will accelerate and de-risk timelines, and ensure complete and efficient knowledge extraction from trials by bringing unique expertise, best-in-class data pipelines, AI methods and new ways of working into Novozymes.
Novozymes has acquired this data science platform for an undisclosed amount that is immaterial to Novozymes financials. Biota will retain a commercial license to apply the data science platform for genomic diagnostics.
About Biota
Biota is the pioneer of industrial genomics with a vision to commercialize Biology as a Data Business. Since 2014, Biota has delivered measurable impact to the economics and GHG footprint for customers in the energy, water, manufacturing, and mining industries. Biotans discovered foundational innovations in microbiome measurement and implemented innovative, enterprise-grade AI software for clients worldwide. Biota provides genomic monitoring solutions that impact strategic decisions with improved ROIC, increased operating margin, and reduced risk. www.biota.com
About Novozymes
Novozymes is the world leader in biological solutions. Together with customers, partners and the global community, we improve industrial performance while preserving the planet's resources and helping build better lives. As the world's largest provider of enzyme and microbial technologies, our bio innovation enables higher agricultural yields, low-temperature washing, energy-efficient production, renewable fuel, and many other benefits that we rely on today and in the future. We call it Rethink Tomorrow. www.novozymes.com
NASDAQ OMX: NZYM-B • 6,500 employees • DKK 14,5 billion turnover • 30+ industries • 700+ products
|Media Relations
| Lina Danstrup,
Head of Press Relations
Phone: +45 30 77 05 52
likr@novozymes.com
| Frederik Bjørndal,
Head of Communications,
North America
Phone: +1 646 671 3897
tfbh@novozymes.com
|Investor Relations
| Tobias Cornelius Björklund
Phone: +45 30 77 86 82
tobb@novozymes.com
Attachment
Novozymes A/S
Bagsvaerd, DENMARK
11 MAR 2021_Novozymes acquieres data science platform by Biota_Press ReleaseFILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: