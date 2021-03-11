Now complete, the Neology Transportation Research Center at The Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus offers state-of-the-art research and development testing facilities to advance the industry as a whole



SAN DIEGO and BRYAN, Texas, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) and Neology, Inc., today announced that they have completed the Neology Transportation Research Center (TRC) and extended their long-term master research agreement for an additional five years, with an optional five-year extension. The new facilities will help accelerate the vision for smart cities and safer communities by advancing next-generation technologies in the mobility industry.

TTI is located at The Texas A&M University System’s 2,000-acre RELLIS Campus in Bryan, Texas. TTI is a university-based transportation research agency focused on addressing complex transportation challenges and advancing technology in emerging transportation fields, making the Institute an ideal partner for the Neology TRC to design, develop and test innovative mobility solutions at the TTI Proving Ground.

The TRC is an open, scalable and flexible test site for new tolling and intelligent transportation system (ITS) solutions for driverless and connected vehicles. At its core, the center is a one-mile test track that supports vehicle speeds up to 100 mph and includes two test gantries that can accommodate the deployment of future technologies, as well as a state-of-the-art observation center for demonstrations and test viewing.

“Neology is a valued private industry partner for TTI, and we are pleased to extend our research agreement and collaborative activities in the development and testing of ITS technologies,” said Greg Winfree, TTI agency director. “These innovative technologies will help drive the future of mobility and connected transportation initiatives for many years to come.”

“We are excited to expand our valuable partnership with TTI and celebrate the completion of the TRC research and development facility. We are ramping up activities to full-scale and further collaborating with industry leaders and future innovators to bring practical, adaptive and sustainable solutions to our industry,” said Joe Mullis, general manager of Neology.

About the Texas A&M Transportation Institute:

The Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) develops solutions to the problems and challenges facing all modes of transportation. The Institute conducts more than 700 research projects annually with more than 200 sponsors at all levels of government and the private sector. Recognized as one of the premier higher education-affiliated transportation research agencies in the world, TTI’s research and development program has resulted in significant breakthroughs across all facets of the transportation system. For more information, visit tti.tamu.edu.

About Neology, Inc.:

Neology is re-imagining mobility to help customers accelerate their vision for smart cities and safer communities. The Mobility Platform™ is setting the industry standard through a unique combination of AI-powered adaptive solutions, a proven integration process, and unparalleled lifecycle support. Backed by a culture of innovation, mobility experts work closely with global customers and a top-tier partner ecosystem to connect existing infrastructure assets with next-generation technology to modernize the way people move. To create safer, cleaner and more efficient mobility experiences, visit neology.net.