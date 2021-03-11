The GDA Group is one of the first and most established blockchain firms in North America.

Toronto, Canada , March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDA Group (GDA), a group of digital asset experts focused across blockchain technologies, and Nightshift, an artist management and creative agency, has announced a new joint venture to create RARE.Store, a curated marketplace for iconic digital art, collectibles and experiences. Under this new joint venture, GDA brings digital asset and blockchain technology expertise, while Nightshift provides branding, design and creative capabilities as well as a deep rolodex of established artists and musicians.

“We are pleased to announce this new joint venture for the GDA Group, delivering on our commitment to focus on activities that drive mainstream adoption of digital assets,” stated Michael Gord, one of the co-founders and CEO of the GDA Group. “Nightshift has an excellent track record of creating beautiful creative collaborations, and we look forward to working with their team to unlock the potential of our combined resources within the world of digital collectibles.”

Michael Perrow, CEO of Nightshift and former vice-president of Hut 8 Mining, sees this as an opportunity to take his experience in music, cryptocurrency, and design to help curate art that will live on the blockchain forever while providing generational wealth to the original creators.

“Excited to announce our partnership with GDA Group, a trustworthy and technical driven ally that has been a leader in the blockchain community since inception," stated Michael Perrow. “I look forward to liberating more artists and providing meaningful experiences for fans and collectors.”

RARE is focused on curating NFT sales in collaboration with recognized artists and creators in fields such as music, sports, art and entertainment. On RARE.store users will be able to purchase NFTs directly with fiat currency using their credit card, like a normal online purchase, or using popular cryptocurrencies, making NFTs accessible to anyone. RARE also provides management companies with a powerful suite of tools for minting and selling NFTs.

About GDA Group:

The GDA Group is one of the first and most established blockchain firms in North America. The group, originally founded in Toronto and New York City, has expanded globally and consists of several firms focused in diverse areas of the blockchain and digital asset industries including capital markets, digital asset offerings and capital formation, asset management, trading & liquidity, consulting, development and other related services. The group has processed over two and a half billion dollars worth of digital asset transactions and participated in putting 5 billion dollars worth of assets on the blockchain.

About Nightshift:

A multi-disciplinary creative agency, Nightshift is driven by a mutual obsession with design, music, entertainment, and technology. Nightshift collaborates with global brands on design and innovative projects while simultaneously overseeing commercially successful recording artists' careers and strategies. With offices in Toronto and Seattle, Nightshift lives at the intersection of entertainment, technology, art, and design.

