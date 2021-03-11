THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS REGULATED INFORMATION.

Publication in application of Article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 (the Transparency Law)

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 11 March 2021, 18:00 CET. As previously announced1, Acacia Pharma Group plc launched a capital increase in cash within the authorized capital. The gross amount of this capital increase amounted to EUR 27 million via an issue of 10,000,000 new shares at an issue price of EUR 2.70 per share. The capital increase was achieved through an exempt accelerated private placement with international qualified and/or institutional investors with the composition of an order book (an accelerated bookbuilding). Additionally, 116,000 shares were issued in January and February 20212 to satisfy the exercise of options granted under the Company’s Enterprise Management Incentive Share Option Plan at an exercise price of GBP 2.00 per share.

Total amount of share capital on 28 February 2021 GBP 1,994,279.02 Total amount of share premium on 28 February 2021 GBP 142,087,474.57 Total number of shares with voting rights on 28 February 2021 99,713,951 Total number of voting rights on 28 February 2021 (denominator) 99,713,951 Total number of outstanding warrants 201,330 Total number of outstanding employee share options and restricted stock units (RSUs)3 5,274,961

Press release of 19 February 2021 – Results of Placing – EUR 27 million Raised to Invest Further in US Launch and Commercialization Activities Press releases of: 20 Jan 2021 – Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options / Vesting of Performance Share Awards 04 Feb 2021– Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options / Vesting of Performance Share Awards 12 Feb 2021 – Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options / Vesting of Performance Share Awards 26 Feb 2021 – Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options / Vesting of Performance Share Awards Of the 5,274,961 options and RSUs currently outstanding, 1,592,518 will be satisfied through the transfer of shares already issued and admitted to trading and held within the Acacia Pharma Group plc Employee Benefit Trust.

Contacts

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Mike Bolinder, CEO

Gary Gemignani, CFO

+44 1223 919760 / +1 317 505 1280

IR@acaciapharma.com



International Media

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, David Dible

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 20 7638 9571

acaciapharma@citigatedewerogerson.com US Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Irina Koffler

+1 917-734-7387

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com Media in Belgium and the Netherlands

Chris Van Raemdonck

+32 499 58 55 31

chrisvanraemdonck@telenet.be

Acacia Pharma Group plc

The Officers’ Mess, Royston Road, Duxford, Cambridge, CB22 4QH, United Kingdom

Company number 9759376

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product portfolio aims to address.

Acacia Pharma's first product, BARHEMSYS® (amisulpride injection) is marketed in the US for the management of postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV).

BYFAVO™ (remimazolam) for injection, a very rapid onset/offset IV benzodiazepine sedative is approved and launched in the US for use during invasive medical procedures in adults lasting 30 minutes or less, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy. BYFAVO is in-licensed from Paion UK Limited for the US market.

APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

Acacia Pharma has its US headquarters in Indianapolis, IN and its R&D operations are centered in Cambridge, UK. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH.