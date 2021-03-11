PRESS RELEASE
Full Year 2020 results
Technicolor exceeds its 2020 guidance and remains on track to meet its 2022 guidance
Paris (France), 11 March 2021 – Technicolor (Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) is today announcing its results for the full year 2020.
Richard Moat, Chief Executive Officer of Technicolor, stated:
“Technicolor has re-engineered its operations, balance sheet and global footprint and has exceeded its guidance for 2020. Connected Home beat the targets originally set before the crisis began, but Production Services and DVD Services were hit by the halting of activity in the film industry, and associated cinema closures. However, overall the Group showed good resiliency in the face of the pandemic. During 2020, significant structural changes were implemented across all divisions, which saw a more than €165 million reduction in our cost base, combined with further investment to improve our efficiency. In particular, Production Services strengthened its capacity to serve its clients through state of the art technologies and artistic expertise. Despite persistent uncertainty relating to the pandemic, we are looking to the future with confidence, and will continue to execute our transformation program to deliver improved operational and financial performance. In consequence, the Group issuing guidance towards strong figures for 2021, and is maintaining previously issued 2022 guidance.”
Full year 2020 results and forward outlook – key highlights:
|Second Half
|Full Year
|In € million
|2019
|2020
|At
current
rate
|At
constant
rate
|2019
|2020
|At
current
rate
|At
constant
rate
|Revenues from continuing
operations
|2,036
|1,573
|(22.7)%
|(17.9)%
|3,800
|3,006
|(20.9)%
|(18.5)%
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|222
|115
|(48.3)%
|(44.9)%
|324
|167
|(48.5)%
|(46.0)%
|As a % of revenues
|10.9%
|7.3%
|8.5%
|5.6%
|Adjusted EBITA from continuing operations
|87
|11
|(86.9)%
|(85.8)%
|42
|(56)
|ns
|ns
|Free Cash Flow from continuing operations before Tax & Financial
|202
|118
|(41.5)%
|(44.6)%
|(8)
|(124)
|ns
|ns
In 2020 Technicolor successfully achieved a major balance sheet financial restructuring, and the implementation of a significant business transformation:
As a result, and despite the successive waves of the pandemic crisis which were not anticipated at the time of the financial restructuring, Full Year 2020 results are ahead of previously communicated guidance:
The Group’s businesses demonstrated operating resilience to the Covid-19 crisis. Nonetheless, revenue generation in some of our activities has been significantly impaired as a result of sanitary restrictions around the world:
While uncertainty linked to the pandemic remains, the Group is focused on continuing the execution of its transformation program, which has gained significant momentum in 2020. 2021 and 2022 will be years of substantial financial improvement. Taking into account the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and the change in Group perimeter as a result of the sale of Post Production1, the Group is today adapting its 2022 guidance, and providing 2021 guidance of:
Full Year 2020 key indicators from continuing operations
Outlook
|Continuing Operations – post IFRS 16
|€ million, FYE Dec post IFRS-16
|
2020e
|
2021e
|2022e
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|
167
|
270
|
385
|Adjusted EBITA from continuing operations
|
(56)
|
60
|
180
|Continuing FCF before financial results and tax
|
(124)
|
c.0
|230
Perimeter Change
·Technicolor announced on January 14, 2021 the disposal of its Post Production business (part of Production Services) for €30 million. Closing is expected during the first half of 2021. The sale of Post Production simplifies Production Services’ portfolio of activities, and allows management to increasingly focus on Production Services’ remaining core CGI activities.
Management update in 2020
Board composition
Segment Review – Full Year 2020 Results Highlights
|Second Half
|Change HtH
|Full Year
|Change YoY
|Production Services
|2019
|2020
|Reported
|At constant rate
|2019
|2020
|Reported
|At constant rate
|In € million
|Revenues
|465
|234
|(49.6)%
|(47.0)%
|893
|513
|(42.5)%
|(41.4)%
|Adj. EBITDA
|84
|16
|(80.9)%
|(79.5)%
|164
|18
|(88.8)%
|(88.0)%
|As a % of revenues
|+18.1%
|+6.9%
|+18.3%
|+3.6%
|Adj. EBITA
|9
|(27)
|ns
|ns
|28
|(78)
|ns
|ns
|As a % of revenues
|+2.0%
|(11.5)%
|+3.1%
|(15.3)%
2021 so far seems to be witnessing a restart of activity in the VFX market. The work already secured for 2021 is in line with our more successful years, pre-pandemic, as the expanding demand for streaming content matches or exceeds the continuing robust tentpole market. Production Services has been awarded numerous new projects, securing more than 75% of its expected 2021 sales pipeline for Film & Episodic Visual Effects, and is in negotiations for several more. Confirmed projects for 2021 include Disney’s live-action adaptations of ‘The Little Mermaid’ and ‘Pinocchio’, and their recently announced ‘The Lion King’ prequel. Focus has been placed on achieving framework agreements with the major Hollywood studios and significant streaming players, bringing more predictability of revenues in the coming years, and establishing a presence in locations such as Berlin so that we can service the need for development of local content.
To drive the transformation of Production Services into an efficient creative production platform through a relentless focus on improving profitability and streamlining operations, the following actions have been launched:
|Second Half
|Change HtH
|Full Year
|Change YoY
|Connected Home
|2019
|2020
|Reported
|At constant rate
|2019
|2020
|Reported
|At constant rate
|In € million
|Revenues
|1,029
|924
|(10.2)%
|(3.3)%
|1,983
|1,764
|(11.0)%
|(7.6)%
|Adj. EBITDA
|54
|56
|+3.7%
|+13.8%
|79
|110
|+39.5%
|+46.7%
|As a % of revenues
|+5.2%
|+6.0%
|+4.0%
|+6.2%
|Adj. EBITA
|40
|21
|(48.7)%
|(41.2)%
|23
|41
|+75.8%
|+91.8%
|As a % of revenues
|+3.9%
|+2.2%
|+1.2%
|+2.3%
·Connected Home revenues totaled €1,764 million in 2020, down (7.6)% year-on-year at constant rate and (11.0)% at current rate. The division experienced demand slowdown and supply constraints in Eurasia and Latin America, which were partially offset by increased demand from the North American cable division. The division is maintaining its market leadership in the Broadband segment and in the video Android based segment.
The division successfully completed the bulk of the transformation plan launched in 2018. Selective investments in key customers, and a platform-based products approach focused on broadband and Android TV segments, combined with strategic partnerships with key suppliers and aggressive investment in process re-engineering, have generated a significant increase in the productivity and competitiveness of Connected Home in the market place. Connected Home has improved its margins and its market share over the last years, despite facing many market, industry and global challenges.
We anticipate that, overall, demand will remain strong throughout 2021. However, the Covid global pandemic has created distortions in our industry. World logistics were severely disrupted in recent months, and they will remain difficult for some time to come. The semiconductor crisis which started in the second half of 2020 will continue to impact 2021 supply. Connected Home will continue to work with its partners and customers to minimize supply disruptions. Connected Home has been awarded the next generation DOCSIS gateway for the leading cable operator in the US which will reinforce our leading position with the top 6 cable operators in the US, and our global leadership in the broadband segment in the coming years.
The division continues to focus on selective investments in key customers, platform-based products and partnerships that will lead to improved margins over the year.
Limited supply coupled with high demand for semiconductors is creating potential cost increases and production constraints which could delay sales during the first half 2021. To address this, Technicolor has engaged in commercial discussions in order to pass surcharges through to customers.
·Revenue Breakdown for Connected Home (at current rate)
|Second Half
|Full Year
|In € million
|2019
|2020
|% Change(*)
|2019
|2020
|% Change (*)
|Total revenues
|1,029
|924
|(3.3)%
|1,983
|1,764
|(7.6)%
|By region
|North America
|467
|515
|+16.9%
|865
|980
|+15.9%
|Europe, Middle East and Africa
|193
|182
|(0.3)%
|453
|336
|(24.3)%
|Latin America
|145
|95
|(19.0)%
|307
|206
|(22.7)%
|Asia-Pacific
|224
|132
|(38.0)%
|357
|242
|(30.5)%
|By product
|Video
|455
|375
|(10.9)%
|830
|693
|(12.5)%
|Broadband
|575
|549
|+2.5%
|1,152
|1,071
|(4.1)%
(*) Change at constant rate
·Covid-19 situation update
Connected Home has remained fully operational throughout the Covid crisis due to the early adoption of a remote work model that successfully moved half of all employees off site to ensure key engineering facilities remained safe and open.
The Covid-19 impact is now limited for its Asian-based manufacturing, but is still affecting capacity in Latin America for manufacturing and back-end operations.
|Second Half
|Change HtH
|Full Year
|Change YoY
|DVD Services
|2019
|2020
|Reported
|At constant rate
|2019
|2020
|Reported
|At constant rate
|In € million
|Revenues
|508
|404
|(20.5)%
|(17.3)%
|882
|706
|(20.0)%
|(18.6)%
|Adj. EBITDA
|69
|52
|(24.8)%
|(23.1)%
|81
|54
|(33.6)%
|(32.3)%
|As a % of revenues
|+13.6%
|+12.9%
|+9.1%
|+7.6%
|Adj. EBITA
|24
|29
|+20.9%
|+19.0%
|(6)
|(0)
|+95.0%
|+94.1%
|As a % of revenues
|+4.7%
|+7.2%
|(0.7)%
|(0.0)%
·DVD Services revenues totaled €706 million in 2020, down (18.6)% at constant rate and (20.0)% at current rate compared to 2019, due predominately to lower replication & packaging disc volumes across all formats, and lower distribution activity as a result of the negative impact of Covid-19, which exacerbated the structural decline trend. Total combined replication volumes reached 817.1 million discs in 2020, down (22.9)% year-on-year. However, this reduction was much lower than originally anticipated as demand for back catalog grew to compensate somewhat for loss of revenue from new film releases.
David Holliday, the newly appointed President of the DVD Services Business Division, has been tasked with further in-depth transformation of the business, driving efficiencies across the worldwide footprint, streamlining internal processes and centralizing cost management, while accelerating revenue and profitability from non-disc activities.
All formats showed an easing in the rate of decline in the fourth quarter with strong retail demand activity during the holiday season, particularly in the games segment.
The Disney/Fox contract successfully closed, as did the Lionsgate contract. Paramount (PHE) replication will expire in mid-2021 and will not be renewed; the effect of this will be mitigated by an acceleration of DVD Services’ business transformation plans. Technicolor will continue to service PHE for distribution services.
|Second Half
|Full Year
|In million units
|2019
|2020
|% Change
|2019
|2020
|% Change
|Total Combined Volumes
|613.3
|490.5
|(20.0)%
|1,059.1
|817.1
|(22.9)%
|By Format
|SD-DVD
|402.6
|340.1
|(15.5)%
|701.9
|560.2
|(20.2)%
|Blu-ray™
|181.3
|129.2
|(28.7)%
|298.8
|218.0
|(27.1)%
|CD
|29.3
|21.2
|(27.6)%
|58.4
|38.9
|(33.5)%
|By Segment
|Studio/Video
|557.0
|442.9
|(20.5)%
|959.4
|740.6
|(22.8)%
|Games
|20.5
|21.2
|+3.1%
|29.7
|27.5
|(7.5)%
|Music & Software
|35.7
|26.5
|(25.9)%
|70.0
|49.0
|(30.0)%
|Second Half
|Change HtH
|Full Year
|Change YoY
|Corporate &
Other
|2019
|2020
|Reported
|At constant rate
|2019
|2020
|Reported
|At constant rate
|In € million
|Revenues
|34
|11
|(68.1)%
|(68.1)%
|43
|23
|(45.6)%
|(45.6)%
|Adj. EBITDA
|15
|(9)
|(162.4)%
|(163.3)%
|1
|(14)
|ns
|ns
|As a % of revenues
|+43.2%
|(84.7)%
|+3.5%
|(61.1)%
|Adj. EBITA
|14
|(11)
|(180.5)%
|(181.9)%
|(2)
|(18)
|ns
|ns
|As a % of revenues
|+40.7%
|(102.9)%
|(5.0)%
|(77.7)%
·Corporate & Other includes the Trademark Licensing business.
Corporate & Other recorded revenues of €23 million in 2020, decreasing compared to last year. In 2019, the Group benefited from €20 million of retained patent licensing revenues versus only €5 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €(14) million and Adjusted EBITA was €(18) million.
·Debt and leverage details
As part of the financial restructuring transaction completed in 2020, debt maturities have been extended and new financings executed, reinforcing the Group’s liquidity.
|In million currency
|Currency
|Nominal Amount
|IFRS Amount
|Type of rate
|Nominal rate (1)
|Repayment Type
|Final maturity
|Moodys / S&P rating
|New Money notes
|EUR
|350
|363
|Floating
|12.00%(2)
|Bullet
|Jun. 30, 2024
|Caa1/B
|New Money Term loans
|USD
|98
|101
|Floating
|12.34%(3)
|Bullet
|Jun. 30, 2024
|Caa1/B
|Reinstated Term Loans
|EUR
|453
|372
|Floating
|6.00%(4)
|Bullet
|Dec. 31, 2024
|Ca/CCC
|Reinstated Term Loans
|USD
|115
|95
|Floating
|6.03%(5)
|Bullet
|Dec. 31, 2024
|Ca/CCC
|Subtotal
|EUR
|1,016
|931
|8.68%
|Lease liabilities(6)
|Various
|178
|178
|Fixed
|7.94%
|Accrued PIK Interest
|EUR+USD
|16
|16
|NA
|0%
|Accrued Interest
|Various
|16
|16
|NA
|0%
|Other Debt
|Various
|1
|1
|NA
|0%
|Total Gross Debt
|1,227
|1,142
|8.34%
|Cash & Cash equivalents
|Various
|330
|330
|Total Net Debt
|897
|812
|Covenant leverage ratio (7)
|5.37
|(1) Rates as of December 31, 2020.
|(2) Cash interest of 6-month EURIBOR with a floor of 0% +6.00% and PIK interest of 6.00%.
|(3) Cash interest of 6-month LIBOR with a floor of 0% +6.00% and PIK interest of 6.00%.
|(4) Cash interest of 6-month EURIBOR with a floor of 0% + 3.00% and PIK interest of 3.00%.
|(5) Cash interest of 6-month LIBOR with a floor of 0% + 2.75% and PIK interest of 3.00
|(6) Of which €14 million are capital leases and €164 million is operating lease debt under IFRS 16
|(7) Net debt using nominal value of financial debts divided by adjusted EBITDA, not tested as at December 31, 2020
Summary of consolidated results for 2020
|Second Half
|Full Year
|In € million
|2019
|2020
|Change
|2019
|2020
|Change
|Revenues from continuing operations
|2,036
|1,573
|(22.7)%
|3,800
|3,006
|(20.9)%
|Change at constant currency (%)
|(17.9)%
|(18.5)%
|o/w
|Production Services
|465
|234
|(49.6)%
|893
|513
|(42.5)%
|DVD Services
|508
|404
|(20.5)%
|882
|706
|(20.0)%
|Connected Home
|1,029
|924
|(10.2)%
|1,983
|1,764
|(11.0)%
|Corporate & Other
|34
|11
|(68.1)%
|43
|23
|(45.6)%
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|222
|115
|(48.3)%
|324
|167
|(48.5)%
|Change at constant currency (%)
|(44.9)%
|(46.0)%
|As a % of revenues
|+10.9%
|+7.3%
|(361)bps
|+8.5%
|+5.6%
|(298)bps
|o/w
|Production Services
|84
|16
|(80.9)%
|164
|18
|(88.8)%
|DVD Services
|69
|52
|(24.8)%
|81
|54
|(33.6)%
|Connected Home
|54
|56
|+3.7%
|79
|110
|+39.5%
|Corporate & Other
|15
|(9)
|ns
|1
|(14)
|ns
|Adjusted EBITA from continuing operations
|87
|11
|(86.9)%
|42
|(56)
|ns
|Change at constant currency (%)
|(85.8)%
|ns
|As a % of revenues
|+4.3%
|+0.7%
|(356)bps
|+1.1%
|(1.9)%
|(297)bps
|Adjusted EBIT from continuing operations
|60
|(7)
|ns
|(12)
|(96)
|ns
|Change at constant currency (%)
|ns
|ns
|As a % of revenues
|+3.0%
|(0.5)%
|(345)bps
|(0.3)%
|(3.2)%
|(289)bps
|EBIT from continuing operations
|(31)
|(70)
|ns
|(121)
|(264)
|ns
|Change at constant currency (%)
|ns
|ns
|As a % of revenues
|(1.5)%
|(4.4)%
|(292)bps
|(3.2)%
|(8.8)%
|(561)bps
|Financial result
|(36)
|144
|-
|(84)
|77
|-
|Income tax
|3
|(2)
|-
|(3)
|(5)
|-
|Share of profit/(loss) from associates
|0
|0
|-
|(1)
|0
|-
|Profit/(loss) from continuing operations
|(64)
|72
|-
|(208)
|(193)
|-
|Profit/(loss) from discontinued operations
|(26)
|(14)
|-
|(22)
|(15)
|-
|Net income
|(90)
|58
|-
|(230)
|(207)
|-
(*) Change at current rate
Reconciliation of adjusted indicators (unaudited)
In addition to published results, and with the aim of providing a more comparable view of the evolution of its operating performance in 2020 compared to 2019, Technicolor is presenting a set of adjusted indicators which exclude the following items as per the statement of operations of the Group’s consolidated financial statements:
These adjustments, the reconciliation of which is detailed in the following table, amounted to an impact on EBIT from continuing operations of €(168) million in 2020 compared to €(109) million in 2019 (including IFRS 16).
|Full Year
|In € million
|2019
|2020
|Change(*)
|EBIT from continuing operations
|(121)
|(264)
|(144)
|Restructuring charges, net
|(31)
|(100)
|(69)
|Net impairment losses on non-current operating assets
|(63)
|(75)
|(12)
|Other income/(expense)
|(15)
|8
|23
|Adjusted EBIT from continuing operations
|(12)
|(96)
|(84)
|As a % of revenues
|(0.3)%
|(3.2)%
|(289)bps
|Depreciation and amortization (“D&A”) **
|305
|261
|(44)
|IT capacity use for rendering in Production S.
|31
|2
|(29)
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|324
|167
|(157)
|As a % of revenues
|8.5%
|5.6%
|(298)bps
(*) Variation at current rates
(**) including reserves (Risk, litigation and warranty reserves)
Free Cash Flow Reconciliation and Summarized Financial Structure (unaudited)
Technicolor defines “Free Cash Flow” as net cash from operating activities (continuing and discontinued) plus proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment (“PPE”) and intangible assets, minus purchases of PPE and purchases of intangible assets including capitalization of development costs.
|Full Year (IFRS)
|In € million
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|2020
|2019
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|167
|324
|Changes in working capital and other assets and liabilities
|(101)
|(65)
|IT capacity use for rendering in Production Services
|(2)
|(31)
|Pension cash usage of the period
|(30)
|(26)
|Restructuring provisions – cash usage of the period
|(46)
|(35)
|Interest paid
|(51)
|(65)
|Interest received
|3
|1
|Income tax paid
|(12)
|(12)
|Other items
|(9)
|(21)
|Net operating cash generated from continuing activities
|(81)
|70
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment (PPE)
|(33)
|(70)
|Proceeds from sale of PPE and intangible assets
|-
|1
|Purchases of intangible assets including capitalization
|(75)
|(99)
|of development costs
|Net operating cash used in discontinued activities
|(18)
|(11)
|Free cash-flow
|(207)
|(111)
|Nominal gross debt (including Lease debt)
|1,227
|1,302
|Cash position
|330
|65
|Net financial debt at nominal value (non IFRS)
|897
|1,237
|IFRS adjustment
|(85)
|(4)
|Net financial debt (IFRS)
|812
|1,233
Cash position at end of 2020 was €330 million, compared to €65 million at the end of December 2019.
An analyst audio webcast hosted by Richard Moat, CEO and Laurent Carozzi, CFO will be held today, 11 March 2021 at 7:30pm CET.
Financial calendar
|Q1 2021
|May 11 2021
|Annual General Meeting
|May 12 2021
Warning: Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions or which do not directly relate to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Technicolor’s filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Audited financial information
The auditors have performed their procedures on the consolidated financial statements. The audit report will be issued after verification of the management report and the presentation of the format required by the ESEF regulation on the financial statements intended to be included in the annual financial report.
About Technicolor:
Technicolor shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (TCH) and are tradable in the form of American Depositary Receipts (ADR) in the United States on the OTCQX market (TCLRY).
Investor Relations Media
Christophe le Mignan: +33 1 88 24 32 83 Stephanie Varlotta
Christophe.lemignan@technicolor.com Stephanie.varlotta@technicolor.com
Nathalie Feld : +33 1 53 70 94 23 nfeld@image7.fr
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|12 months ended December 31,
|(€ in million)
|2020
|2019
|CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|Revenues
|3,006
|3,800
|Cost of sales
|(2,725)
|(3,375)
|Gross margin
|281
|425
|Selling and administrative expenses
|(284)
|(323)
|Research and development expenses
|(94)
|(114)
|Restructuring costs
|(100)
|(31)
|Net impairment gains (losses) on non-current operating assets
|(75)
|(63)
|Other income (expense)
|8
|(15)
|Earnings before Interest & Tax (EBIT) from continuing operations
|(264)
|(121)
|Interest income
|4
|1
|Interest expense
|(82)
|(70)
|Net gain on financial restructuring
|158
|-
|Other financial income (expense)
|(3)
|(15)
|Net financial income (expense)
|77
|(84)
|Share of gain (loss) from associates
|0
|(1)
|Income tax
|(5)
|(3)
|Profit (loss) from continuing operations
|(193)
|(208)
|DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|Net gain (loss) from discontinued operations
|(15)
|(22)
|Net income (loss)
|(207)
|(230)
|Attribuable to:
|- Equity holders
|(207)
|(230)
|- Non-controlling interest
|0
|0
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|(€ in million)
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|ASSETS
|Goodwill
|716
|851
|Intangible assets
|535
|632
|Property, plant and equipment
|140
|191
|Right-of-use assets
|148
|285
|Other operating non-current assets
|27
|32
|TOTAL OPERATING NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|1,566
|1,991
|Non-consolidated investments
|14
|17
|Other non-current financial assets
|47
|22
|TOTAL FINANCIAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|61
|39
|Investments in associates and joint-ventures
|1
|1
|Deferred tax assets
|45
|52
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|1,674
|2,082
|Inventories
|195
|243
|Trade accounts and notes receivable
|425
|507
|Contract assets
|63
|79
|Other operating current assets
|224
|184
|TOTAL OPERATING CURRENT ASSETS
|907
|1,013
|Income tax receivable
|14
|36
|Other financial current assets
|17
|13
|Cash and cash equivalents
|330
|65
|Assets classified as held for sale
|76
|-
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|1,344
|1,127
|TOTAL ASSETS
|3,018
|3,210
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|(€ in million)
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Common stock (235,795,486 shares at December 31, 2020 with nominal value of 0.01 euro per share)
|2
|414
|Subordinated Perpetual Notes
|500
|500
|Additional paid-in capital & reserves
|126
|(540)
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|(456)
|(339)
|Shareholders equity attributable to owners of the parent
|173
|36
|Non-controlling interests
|0
|0
|TOTAL EQUITY
|173
|36
|Retirement benefits obligations
|325
|342
|Provisions
|33
|30
|Contract liabilities
|2
|3
|Other operating non-current liabilities
|21
|25
|TOTAL OPERATING NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|381
|400
|Borrowings
|948
|979
|Lease liabilities
|122
|224
|Other non-current liabilities
|-
|1
|Deferred tax liabilities
|15
|27
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|1,466
|1,631
|Retirement benefits obligations
|30
|33
|Provisions
|90
|70
|Trade accounts and notes payable
|710
|825
|Accrued employee expenses
|142
|134
|Contract liabilities
|41
|40
|Other current operating liabilities
|215
|302
|TOTAL OPERATING CURRENT LIABILITIES
|1,228
|1,404
|Borrowings
|16
|8
|Lease liabilities
|56
|87
|Income tax payable
|21
|41
|Other current financial liabilities
|2
|2
|Liabilities classified as held for sale
|56
|-
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|1,379
|1,542
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|2,845
|3,173
|TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES
|3,018
|3,210
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|12 months ended December 31,
|(€ in million)
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss)
|(207)
|(230)
|Income (loss) from discontinuing activities
|(15)
|(22)
|Profit (loss) from continuing activities
|(193)
|(208)
|Summary adjustments to reconcile profit from continuing activities to cash generated from continuing operations
|Depreciation and amortization
|263
|322
|Impairment of assets
|88
|63
|Net changes in provisions
|16
|(48)
|Gain (loss) on asset disposals
|(14)
|17
|Interest (income) and expense
|78
|69
|Net gain on financial restructuring
|(158)
|-
|Other items (including tax)
|(2)
|-
|Changes in working capital and other assets and liabilities
|(101)
|(69)
|Cash generated from continuing activities
|(22)
|146
|Interest paid on lease debt
|(19)
|(21)
|Interest paid
|(32)
|(44)
|Interest received
|3
|1
|Income tax paid
|(12)
|(12)
|NET OPERATING CASH GENERATED FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES (I)
|(81)
|70
|Acquisition of subsidiaries, associates and investments, net of cash acquired
|(3)
|(3)
|Proceeds from sale of investments, net of cash
|7
|1
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment (PPE)
|(33)
|(70)
|Proceeds from sale of PPE and intangible assets
|-
|-
|Purchases of intangible assets including capitalization of development costs
|(75)
|(99)
|Cash collateral and security deposits granted to third parties
|(35)
|(6)
|Cash collateral and security deposits reimbursed by third parties
|1
|5
|NET INVESTING CASH USED IN CONTINUING ACTIVITIES (II)
|(138)
|(171)
|Disposal of treasury shares
|-
|1
|Increase of Capital
|60
|-
|Proceeds from borrowings
|760
|1
|Repayments of lease debt
|(85)
|(91)
|Repayments of borrowings
|(158)
|(5)
|Fees paid linked to the debt and capital operations
|(60)
|(1)
|Other
|5
|4
|NET FINANCING CASH USED IN CONTINUING ACTIVITIES (III)
|522
|(91)
|NET CASH FROM DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES (IV)
|(23)
|(33)
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINING OF THE PERIOD
|65
|291
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (I+II+III+IV)
|280
|(226)
|Exchange gains / (losses) on cash and cash equivalents
|(16)
|-
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
|330
|65
1 In 2022, the cumulated impacts of foreign exchange fluctuations and change in Group perimeter as a result of the sale of Post Production are €(40) million on Adjusted EBITDA and €(23) million on Adjusted EBITA.
2 “Adjusted EBITDA” corresponds to the profit (loss) from continuing operations before tax and net financial income (expense), net of other income (expense), depreciation and amortization (including impact of provision for risks, litigation and warranties).
3 Free cash flow defined as: Adj. EBITDA – (net capex + restructuring cash expenses + change in pension reserves + change in working capital and other assets & liabilities + cash impact of other non-current result).
