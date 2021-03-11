Trade Show will Take Place Aug. 24-25, 2021 at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, NJ



PHOENIX, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With safety of all participants as the number one priority, and a commitment to offering a valuable in-person event experience, Informa Markets announced that SupplySide East 2021, the region’s premier health and nutrition event, has been rescheduled for Aug. 24-25, 2021. The event, previously scheduled for June 2021, will remain at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, NJ.

The SupplySide East team is committed to offering valuable platforms for health and nutrition professionals to discover new products, trade and connect, while also ensuring safe in-person events. After reviewing government and facility restrictions, anticipated gathering guidelines in New Jersey and listening to industry feedback, the team is assured that the rescheduled August dates will be the right time for this community to convene. Detailed information on the evolving health and safety measures for the event will be found at supplysideeast.com. SupplySide East has traditionally hosted 3,500 members from the food, beverage and supplement ingredient and service space for two days of networking, education, and ingredient discovery.

SupplySide will be hosting a socially distanced pop-up event in Phoenix on June 11 to serve the needs of the health and nutrition community based in Arizona, California and the surrounding areas. To be notified of full event details, please fill out the “Notify me” form on supplyside365.com/supplysidephx. SupplySide West 2021 is scheduled to convene the industry again October 25-28 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

“We will continue to innovate and adapt as we seek to serve this great industry, and we can’t wait to re-connect in person with so many friends, colleagues and partners,” said Jon Benninger, vice president and market leader, SupplySide. “On behalf of our entire SupplySide and Informa team, thank you for your trust, partnership and encouragement.”

Throughout the year, Informa Markets invites the health and nutrition industry to join SupplySide Network 365, an intelligent industry hub for professionals to discover, connect, meet, learn and source. SupplySide Network 365 focuses on unique topics within the health & nutrition space and is designed to enable users to connect with other members of the SupplySide community. Members can also take advantage of intelligent matchmaking functionality to connect with ingredients, services or other community members. Free trial memberships are available for all industry members through summer 2021. SupplySide Network 365 will also serve as the official app of the upcoming SupplySide East and SupplySide West in-person events.

For more information about SupplySide East 2021, visit: supplysideeast.com and SupplySide West 2021, visit: supplysidewest.com. For more information about the June event in Phoenix, visit: supplyside365.com/supplysidephx. For more information about SupplySide Network 365, visit: supplyside365.com. Updates and ongoing conversations can also be found on LinkedIn or Twitter.



About SupplySide Network 365:

SupplySide Network 365 empowers people and companies in the health and nutrition industry to Discover, Connect, Meet, Learn and Source. This new for 2020 platform enables members of the Health & Nutrition community to interact in 1:1 video calls, source ingredients & services based on intelligent matchmaking, and participate in industry content & insightful virtual events.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world’s leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

