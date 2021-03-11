        
Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by Tryg and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.

Members of the Supervisory Board and a related party have carried out transactions in connection with Tryg's rights issue, see https://tryg.com/en/emission

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

  		Jukka Pertola
2. Reason for notification

 
a) Position/status

  		Chairman
b) Initial notification/
amendment
 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer

 
a) Name

  		Tryg A/S
b) LEI

  		213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

 

Identification code

 
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)

 

 

DK0061534534
b) Name of transaction

  		Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 105 per interim share                 
Volume(s): 7,000 interim shares through exercise of 42,000 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  		7,000 interim shares through exercise of 42,000 subscription rights

DKK 735,000
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-11
f) Place of transaction

  		Outside a trading venue (XOFF)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

  		ThjømøeKranen AS
2. Reason for notification

 
a) Position/status

  		Closely associated person to Mari Thjømøe, Board member of Tryg A/S
b) Initial notification/
amendment
 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer

 
a) Name

  		Tryg A/S
b) LEI

  		213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
4.A Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

 

Identification code

 
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)

 

 

DK0061534534
b) Name of transaction

  		Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 105 per interim share                 
Volume(s): 10,017 interim shares through exercise of 60,102 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  		  

10,017 interim shares through exercise of 60,102 subscription rights

DKK 1,051,785
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-10
f) Place of transaction

  		Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
4.B Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

 

Identification code

 
Subscription rights

 

 

DKK0061534450
b) Name of transaction

  		Purchase of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 4.966          
Volume(s): 15,000 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  		  

15,000 subscription rights

DKK 74,490
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-10
f) Place of transaction

  		NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

  		Elias Bakk                         
2. Reason for notification

 
a) Position/status

  		Board Member
b) Initial notification/
amendment
 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer

 
a) Name

  		Tryg A/S
b) LEI

  		213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

 

Identification code

 
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)

 

 

DK0061534534
b) Name of transaction

  		Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 105 per interim share                 
Volume(s): 1,412 interim shares through exercise of 8,472 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  		1,412 interim shares through exercise of 8,472 subscription rights

DKK 148,260
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-10
f) Place of transaction

  		Outside a trading venue (XOFF)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

  		Tina Snejbjerg
2. Reason for notification

 
a) Position/status

  		Board Member
b) Initial notification/
amendment
 Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer

 
a) Name

  		Tryg A/S
b) LEI

  		213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

 

Identification code

 
Shares (subscription rights)

 

 

DK0061534534
b) Name of transaction

  		Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 6.29                 
Volume(s): 1,778 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  		  

1,778 subscription rights

DKK 11,184
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-11
f) Place of transaction

  		NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)

