

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by Tryg and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.

Members of the Supervisory Board and a related party have carried out transactions in connection with Tryg's rights issue, see https://tryg.com/en/emission

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name



Jukka Pertola 2. Reason for notification



a) Position/status



Chairman b) Initial notification/

amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer



a) Name



Tryg A/S b) LEI



213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code





Shares (exercise of subscription rights)











DK0061534534 b) Name of transaction



Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share

Volume(s): 7,000 interim shares through exercise of 42,000 subscription rights d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price 7,000 interim shares through exercise of 42,000 subscription rights



DKK 735,000 e) Date of transaction



2021-03-11 f) Place of transaction



Outside a trading venue (XOFF)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name



ThjømøeKranen AS 2. Reason for notification



a) Position/status



Closely associated person to Mari Thjømøe, Board member of Tryg A/S b) Initial notification/

amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer



a) Name



Tryg A/S b) LEI



213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39 4.A Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code





Shares (exercise of subscription rights)











DK0061534534 b) Name of transaction



Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share

Volume(s): 10,017 interim shares through exercise of 60,102 subscription rights d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



10,017 interim shares through exercise of 60,102 subscription rights



DKK 1,051,785 e) Date of transaction



2021-03-10 f) Place of transaction



Outside a trading venue (XOFF) 4.B Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code





Subscription rights











DKK0061534450 b) Name of transaction



Purchase of subscription rights in connection with rights issue c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s): DKK 4.966

Volume(s): 15,000 subscription rights d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



15,000 subscription rights



DKK 74,490 e) Date of transaction



2021-03-10 f) Place of transaction



NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name



Elias Bakk 2. Reason for notification



a) Position/status



Board Member b) Initial notification/

amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer



a) Name



Tryg A/S b) LEI



213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code





Shares (exercise of subscription rights)











DK0061534534 b) Name of transaction



Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share

Volume(s): 1,412 interim shares through exercise of 8,472 subscription rights d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price 1,412 interim shares through exercise of 8,472 subscription rights



DKK 148,260 e) Date of transaction



2021-03-10 f) Place of transaction



Outside a trading venue (XOFF)





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name



Tina Snejbjerg 2. Reason for notification



a) Position/status



Board Member b) Initial notification/

amendment

Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer



a) Name



Tryg A/S b) LEI



213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of

instrument







Identification code





Shares (subscription rights)











DK0061534534 b) Name of transaction



Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s): DKK 6.29

Volume(s): 1,778 subscription rights d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



1,778 subscription rights



DKK 11,184 e) Date of transaction



2021-03-11 f) Place of transaction



NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)

