TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Veteran and entrepreneur, Kristin Topping, has received a Prince’s Trust Global Award for her exemplary resilience while transitioning from military service and her hard work and dedication to overcoming barriers. The award was presented today during the 2021 Virtual Prince’s Trust Awards.



Kristin was introduced to the Prince’s Trust Canada’s Operation Entrepreneur program following a head injury that resulted in her release from the military. The program provided Kristin with the skills, resources, and mentorship to help her start a successful e-commerce business. She now owns Sweetlife Flora, a small business based in Ontario that specializes in selling rare tropical plants.

“I am honoured to receive a Prince’s Trust Global Award and am so thankful for the support that Prince’s Trust Canada has provided me over the past three years,” notes Topping. “When I was trying to find what I could do next after being in service, the Operation Entrepreneur program helped guide and support me in a way that helped me feel reconnected to my passions and potential. Now, my successful business and this award signifies the hope that Veterans have to find a renewed trajectory and purpose after service.”

It is often challenging for individuals to transition out of the military due to a myriad of factors, including injuries, having to find new work that also provides a sense of meaning and purpose, needing to learn new skills, and other barriers. The Operation Entrepreneur program is designed to help Veterans transition from service and explore second career options, while providing a continuum of training and support services, and the network building opportunities needed to start and grow successful businesses. Kristin participated in three aspects of Prince’s Trust Canada’s Operation Entrepreneur program, including workshops, bootcamps, and mentorship – which also allowed her to meet and join a community of other individuals pursuing entrepreneurship after service.

“Canadian Veterans have given up so much in service and many have had to put in the hard work and perseverance of pursuing and building a second career. It is a privilege to come alongside those individuals and help them adapt and apply their strengths so they can continue to excel after their time in the military, particularly through entrepreneurship,” said Sharon Broughton, Chief Executive Officer of Prince’s Trust Canada. “Kristin Topping is a shining example of someone with tenacity and resilience who has excelled in her business. Seeing her journey unfold makes it all the more exciting to have her represent Canada as she accepts this award.”

The Prince’s Trust Awards are an annual event that were held virtually this year, but typically take place in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The event consists of seven Prince’s Trust U.K. Awards for young people, as well as one volunteer and two global awards for those who have participated in Prince’s Trust programming. The awards recognize and celebrate those who have overcome barriers and used the learnings of the programs to enhance their future, and whose examples inspire and encourage others.

Prince’s Trust Canada has also made supporting Veterans and members of the military community, such as Kristin’s Sweetlife Flora business, easy and convenient through its Buy Veteran initiative – an online business directory specifically for Veteran-owned businesses. Visit here:

