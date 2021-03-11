Beverly Hills , March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonight we will meet on Clubhouse to talk about podcasting. Also, this week's giveaway ends tomorrow at 1pm. Still time to enter!



Date: Thursday, March 11th at 6pm PST

Location: Clubhouse: drop-in: audio chat



Here are the top stories of the week.

Transforming the Radio Industry

Success comes to those who strive to step out of their comfort zones, and that’s exactly what Dr. Philip Kovacs, CEO at TangoTango, proved through his astounding journey in the radio industry. In this extensive interview, Philip explains dealing with challenges that come with being an entrepreneur and the qualities needed in the process. More here

How Technology Can Assist Mining and Metals in 2021 with Trevor Jones

Mining and metals technology is advancing at a rapid pace. In this episode, Adam Torres and Trevor Jones, CEO at Lynx Global Intelligence, explore mining and metals technology in 2021. Watch video >>

Featured Podcast

The 3 S’s Required for Growth | Part 1: Strategy

In this episode Janet Chihocky, Founder & CEO of JANSON, shares her insights on Communication Courses and the Three S’s Required for Growth – starting with Strategy. You will come away having learned the key elements of strategy, how to focus on your steps, what your customers need, and different forms of strategic communications. Listen to Full Episode

We draw this week's winner tomorrow!

You have 8 different ways to earn points. Visit social media through the giveaway page to rack up massive points or share the opportunity with others. There is no cost to enter. Good luck!

