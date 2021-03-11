NOVI, Mich., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thinking about how COVID-19 has affected your child’s educational growth? At the one-year mark of the pandemic, millions of families are wondering whether their children are on track to advance to their next classroom. Through its customized approach to ensuring school readiness, early education leader Learning Care Group is giving parents the confidence of knowing that their little one will be prepared for the next step in their learning journey – even in extraordinary times.

With the child-related tax provisions in the federal government’s recently passed stimulus package, many families will have far greater access to high-quality early education and child care. Learn more here. For additional information, consult with a tax professional or preparer (tax preparation software will also have information) or visit www.irs.gov.

Early Education Matters

According to the National Institute for Early Education Research, in March 2020 (pre-pandemic), about 60 percent of children ages 3 to 5 attended preschool. By July 2020, this number had fallen to 8 percent. Many programs closed classrooms for 74 percent of enrolled children; 45 percent of children whose classrooms remained open stopped attending preschool. As it continues to advocate for precautions that reduce health and safety risks, the American Academy of Pediatrics emphasizes the important role schools play in children’s educational, social, physical and emotional development, noting that critical school skills are best learned through hands-on experiences, collaboration and play. [Check out this video for more on overcoming learning loss.]

Measuring Progress Ensures Every Child is Prepared

“Since each child’s learning needs are unique, Learning Care Group meets every child where they are developmentally to build a foundation for future success,” said Dr. Susan Canizares, Chief Academic Officer, Learning Care Group. “Whether a child is experiencing learning loss, returning to preschool after taking a break from care, or would benefit from enrichment programs that further promote continued growth, our customized approach ensures developmental goals are met and paves the way to a life-long love of learning.”

Beginning with infants, Learning Care Group’s exclusive School Readiness Pathway provides a research-based guide to elementary school that’s personalized to meet the needs of every child. Parents can be assured that their child’s learning goals are met at every stage, thanks to a data-driven process that links individualized observation with assessment and lesson planning.

Programs and curricula for toddler through Pre-K students are supported with Learning Care System (LCS), the company’s proprietary digital lesson planning tool developed in partnership with Assessment Technology, Inc. Using LCS, teachers continually evaluate every child’s growth and select learning activities to promote progress in critical school-readiness capabilities in 10 key developmental areas that advance academic and life skills.

Leveraging data on each child’s progress, LCS enables teachers to select developmentally appropriate lesson plans from a comprehensive bank of more than 6,000 learning activities. Each day also provides opportunities for spontaneous teachable moments, backed by the assurance of learning that comes from intentionally planning for goals and expectations. The combination is how Learning Care Group makes the most of learning as an art – and a science.

Elective Programs – Above and Beyond

To further strengthen school readiness, Learning Care Group offers extracurricular opportunities that introduce children to experiences beyond their daily classroom curriculum. These programs feature activities designed to expand kids’ minds, energize their bodies and build their confidence:

Spotlight on Phonics – Phonics is an essential piece in beginning reading instruction. This program features teacher-led small group activities and individual practice focused on helping children learn to read independently.

– Phonics is an essential piece in beginning reading instruction. This program features teacher-led small group activities and individual practice focused on helping children learn to read independently. Spotlight on Kindergarten – Designed for Pre-K children, this program focuses on building important academic skills such as 1:1 correspondence, counting and other early math skills; letter sounds and letter recognition; and handwriting and letter formation. Each lesson features materials from the industry-leading Handwriting Without Tears curriculum.

Families with children in Pre-K and kindergarten can also help ensure school readiness with these summer camp offerings:

On Our Way to Pre-K – This two-week camp ensures children are prepared for Pre-K come fall by building social-emotional and self-help skills. It includes opportunities to learn problem-solving, following directions, making friends and cooperation.

– This two-week camp ensures children are prepared for Pre-K come fall by building social-emotional and self-help skills. It includes opportunities to learn problem-solving, following directions, making friends and cooperation. Kindergarten Cadets - This four-week camp provides an end-of-summer boost for kindergarten readiness with hands-on learning, math and literacy work, real-world experiences and kindergarten routines.

“A structured, intentionally developed, well-supported educational experience will make a profound difference in a child’s academic and social-emotional growth,” noted Canizares. “In addition to preparing children for the future, our programs provide families with peace of mind knowing they’re receiving high-quality care in a healthy and safe environment.”

About Learning Care Group

Learning Care Group is a leader in early childhood education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company is the second largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America. Learning Care Group provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through nine unique brands: Childtime Learning Centers, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers and U-GRO Learning Centres. It operates more than 940 schools (corporate and franchise) across 36 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve more than 132,000 children. Learning Care Group’s proprietary School Readiness Pathway supports the development of the academic and social skills needed for a smooth transition to elementary school. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com

Lydia Cisaruk Learning Care Group 248.697.9140 lcisaruk@learningcaregroup.com