New York, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
- Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) successfully completes second milestone in contract with US Department of Homeland Security click here
- BMEX Gold Inc (CVE:BMEX) posts promising drill results from inaugural drilling at King Tut project in Quebec click here
- Ready Set Gold Corp (CSE:RDY) (FRA:0MZ) identifies significant structural trend at Hemlo Eastern Flanks North click here
- Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd (CVE:XTRX) appoints J. Scott Munro as its president, chief executive officer and chairman with effect from March 1, 2021 click here
- Vox Royalty Corp (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) expects newsflow from royalty operating partners to increase as it updates on recent activity click here
- TechX Technologies Inc (CSE: ECX) (OTCMKTS:TECXF) (FRA:C0B1) names new CFO, says portfolio company, Catalyx Exchange has launched platform offering fastest Bitcoin purchase and withdrawal in Canada click here
- CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) says 20 patients enrolled and dosed so far in Vyrologix trial in coronavirus long-haulers click here
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) partners with Vizzia Technologies to offer its digital front door solution on mobile to leading healthcare organizations click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (FR:AGW) (OTCQB:AGNPF) updates on timing of topline results for Ifenprodil trial click here
- Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCPINK:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) reveals high-grade gold intercepts at its Parbec open pit deposit in Quebec's Cadillac Break click here
- Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) (FRA:0G6A) reports more high-grade drill results from LP Fault at Dixie click here
- Recruiter.com Group Inc (OTCQB:RCRT) partners with National Retail Solutions to promote video interview capabilities click here
- Electric Royalties Ltd (CVE:ELEC) (OTCMKTS:ELECF) acquires its first cash-flowing royalty from Globex Mining click here
- CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) says its participation in Canadian Government Ag Tech program is accelerating its Mexico connections click here
- Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:ORGS) (FRA:45O) collaboration with Madrid hospital to develop solid tumor treatment Celyvir enters second phase click here
- Codebase Ventures Inc (CSE:CODE) (OTCQB:BKLLF) says Arcology has optimized the popular CryptoKitties blockchain game with faster speeds click here
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc (TSX:PYR) (NASDAQ:PYR) (FRA:8PY) says European Patent Office has issued an intent to grant it a patent based on its “Plasma Apparatus for the Production of High-Quality Powders at High Capacity” click here
- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) (FRA:40Y1) expands its VIE.bet esports betting brand into Latin America with two new sponsorships deals click here
- BetterLife Pharma Inc (CSE:BETR) (OTCQB:BETRF) (FRA:NPAU) says subsidary Altum Pharmaceuticals to conduct coronavirus trial in Chile using its AP-003 click here
- VR Resources Ltd (CVE:VRR) (OTCQB:VRRCF) (FRA:5VR) discovers lithium and rare earth mineralization at its Hecla-Kilmer copper-gold project, Ontario click here
- Hill Street Beverage Company Inc (CVE:BEER) (OTCMKTS:HSEEF) gets set to launch its first cannabis-infused beverage in Ontario click here
- Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) applauds passage of the American Recovery Act by the US Senate and House click here
- American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) fires back at 'false, manipulative and defamatory' short-seller report click here
