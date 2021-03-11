Chicago, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCSBN is offering eligible vaccinators, such as nurses and physicians, the opportunity to volunteer to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in one convenient location.

Volunteers can access the most up-to-date national list of state registries for vaccine provider enrollment at https://www.ncsbn.org/vaccination-volunteers.htm

Recognizing that the supply of COVID-19 vaccines will exponentially increase in the coming weeks and there will be a vital need for qualified health care provider vaccinators, NCSBN compiled a list of state registries for provider enrollment. Individuals wishing to volunteer can directly access their state registry on the NCSBN website.

NCSBN CEO David C. Benton, RGN, PhD, FFNF, FRCN, FAAN, comments, “We are extremely fortunate to now have the greatest weapon available to combat one of the most serious health care crises of our time. This invaluable resource offers health care providers the chance to register to administer the vaccines that will help bring about the end to the pandemic.”

