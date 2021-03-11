NESS-ZIONA, Israel, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. (“Vaxil” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative immunotherapy biotech company specializing in cancer and infectious diseases, today announces the direction and progress of its 2021 research strategy.



Vaxil’s strategy remains focused on delivering long-term value based on the unique benefits of signal peptides ("SPs") including their broad and robust immune response, both cellular and humoral, their reduced sensitivity to genetic mutation and manufacturing efficiency.

Vaxil’s has initiated experimental work in the following areas of its 2021 strategic focus:

Optimizing the immune response to SPs in infectious diseases such as COVID, as well as oncology, to demonstrate the robust and consistent value SPs can bring to the clinic. Developing oral delivery technology internally as well as through relevant partnerships, to expand value across all therapeutic areas. Preparing for a clinical trial that both leverages Vaxil’s science and previous success in its research programs and creates the best opportunity for helping patients.



Consistent with this strategy, the company has initiated efforts to design and then conduct experiments focused on strengthening the value proposition of SPs across these therapeutic areas by demonstrating the ability to generate a robust and consistent immune response.

Based on the previously announced positive signs seen in an early oral delivery experiment, the Company is proceeding to design and conduct formulation experiments that further validate oral routes of administration. Vaxil will also explore partnerships that can maximize the likelihood of successfully delivering SPs orally.

Finally, building on previous successful investigation, the Company has begun efforts to accelerate the pathway to a clinical trial through the design and execution of supportive experiments.

In 2021, the Company will continue to refine its work on the potential COVID-19 vaccine, building on the data and results from 2020, which can also be a model for other infectious diseases.

Consistent with the work performed during 2020 in COVID, the Company is also pleased to announce that it has submitted an international patent application for its anti-infective vaccine platform, specifically for a coronavirus vaccine that is intended to provide broad patent protection for novel vaccines, pharmaceutical compositions and methods of treating and preventing an infectious disease as well as methods for producing a peptide vaccine against coronaviruses.

“We believe that 2020 was a positive year for Vaxil having repeatedly demonstrated the ability to generate an immune response with our signal peptides. We remain committed to developing a potential COVID-19 vaccine as we see that COVID-19 will be around for a while and will likely require recurring vaccination with updates to account for shortness of immunity and emerging variants through mutation. There remains a need for vaccines that can be produced and administered more efficiently,” said David Goren, Vaxil’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and continued, "in addition, I am optimistic that we will be able to initiate a clinical trial next year in at least one of our research programs.”

Vaxil has sufficient cash resources to implement the 2021 work outlined above.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that it has completed developing or will be successful in developing a COVID-19 (or SARS-CoV-2) vaccine at this time.

ABOUT VAXIL

The company posts periodic updates through videos from the official company’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0M029aN8g6beW09Drgt0dQ

Vaxil is an Israeli immunotherapy biotech company focused on its novel approach to targeting prominent cancer markers and infectious diseases. Its lead product ImMucin™ successfully completed a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple myeloma for which it received orphan drug status from the FDA and EMA. The company aims to continue to develop ImMucin™, a COVID-19 and a tuberculosis vaccine / treatment that has demonstrated promising preliminary results with further preclinical evaluation planned. Additional indications and mAb candidates are under evaluation as immuno-oncology and infectious disease treatments alone and in combination with other treatments.

Vaxil exploits the unique properties of signal peptide domains on crucial proteins to develop targeted therapies against cancer targets and infectious disease pathogens. These signal peptide domains are identified by VaxHit™, Vaxil’s proprietary bioinformatic approach. These signal peptides induce a robust T- and B-cell response across wide and varied HLA subtypes, while acting as true, universal neoantigens. The peptide platform targets these cells by “educating” or specifically activating the immune system to recognize and attack the affected cells. In addition, Vaxil’s mAb platform directly recognizes the target protein expressed on malignant cells and recruits other elements of the immune system to lyse those cells.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer: The Company cautions that COVID-19 Vaccine Development is still under early stage research and development and is not making any express or implied claims that it has the ability to eliminate the COVID-19 virus at this time. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the results of exploration activities -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.

