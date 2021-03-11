Webinar on Thursday, March 18th @ 10:00 a.m. ET



NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on Plinabulin, the Company’s lead asset for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature presentations by leading experts Douglas Blayney, MD, Stanford Healthcare, and Jeffrey Vacirca, MD, FACP, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in preventing CIN. Drs. Vacirca and Blayney will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

BeyondSpring's management team will also provide an update on its pipeline, including Plinabulin as a pipeline drug in multiple indications. This follows the recent announcement of positive topline data from the pivotal PROTECTIVE-2 Phase 3 trial of Plinabulin in combination with Pegfilgrastim for the prevention of CIN. Plinabulin is also currently in an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study as a direct anti-cancer agent in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the DUBLIN-3 trial, which is expected to report data in H2 -2021. If this trial confirms Plinabulin’s anti-cancer effect, this will be an agent with a unique profile of having both anti-cancer and CIN-preventive activity.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

Douglas W. Blayney, MD is a Professor of Medicine (Oncology) at Stanford, former Medical Director of Stanford Cancer Center, and specializes in the treatment of breast cancer. He has a special interest in the quality and value of cancer care. Dr. Blayney is a past president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), a founder of the ASCO Quality Symposium, a co-author of the ASCO value framework descriptions, and instigated the ASCO clinical "big data" effort, which is now CancerLinQ. He received the inaugural Ellen Stovall Award for Leadership in Patient Centered Care from the National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship in 2016. He was previously a Professor of Internal Medicine and Medical Director of the Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Michigan, and prior to that practiced and led Wilshire Oncology Medical Group, Inc., a physician owned multidisciplinary oncology practice in southern California. He has expertise on clinical trial development, use of oncology drugs in clinical practice, reimbursement and marketing strategies and information technology use.

Dr. Blayney's research interests include breast cancer, febrile neutropenia mitigation, and the use of big data to improve cancer care quality and value. He has over 90 scientific publications. Dr. Blayney has served on the Food and Drug Administration's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee, and is Founding Editor-in-Chief and Editor-in-Chief Emeritus of ASCO's Journal of Oncology Practice. He has a degree in electrical engineering from Stanford, is a graduate of the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, and received post graduate training at UCSD and at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland.

Jeffrey Vacirca, MD, FACP is a board-certified hematologist and oncologist, serving as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the board at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists. Dr. Vacirca serves on the executive board of Community Oncology Alliance (COA) and is the medical director for the International Oncology Network (ION), Oncology Network Development at Mt. Sinai Health Network, and for Long Island Aids Care (LIAC). Dr. Vacirca serves on the board of directors of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, OneOncology, BeyondSpring, and the American Red Cross of Greater New York.

Dr. Vacirca is the founder and chairman of the New York Cancer Foundation, which provides financial assistance to patients undergoing cancer treatment. He is also co-founder and former vice-chairman of Odonate Therapeutics, and director and chair of the Compensation Committee of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Vacirca is the co-founder and president of the National Translational Research group.

Dr. Vacirca has received numerous awards and accolades for his efforts in providing outstanding patient care including Humanitarian of the Year by the American Red Cross, the Theodore Roosevelt Award for outstanding dedication to patient care, and being named in Newsday’s Top Doctors. Additionally, he was honored for his role in enabling LIAC staff to bring state of the art HIV testing to New York.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies. BeyondSpring’s lead asset, plinabulin, a first-in-class agent as an immune and stem cell modulator, is in a Phase 3 global clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and has successfully completed its pivotal Phase 3 CIN study 106 and is currently preparing to submit an NDA in the US and China for the prevention of CIN. The U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to plinabulin for concurrent administration with myelosuppressive chemotherapeutic regimens in patients with non-myeloid malignancies for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). BeyondSpring has strong R&D capabilities with a robust pipeline in addition to plinabulin, including three immuno-oncology assets and a proprietary targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform that is being developed in a subsidiary company, Seed Therapeutics, Inc. The Company has a seasoned management team with many years of experience bringing drugs to the global market. BeyondSpring is headquartered in New York City.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "design," "may," "future," "estimate," "predict," "objective," "goal," or variations thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring's current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, difficulties raising the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company's future operations on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all, unexpected results of clinical trials, delays or denial in regulatory approval process, results that do not meet our expectations regarding the potential safety, the ultimate efficacy or clinical utility of our product candidates, increased competition in the market, and other risks described in BeyondSpring’s most recent Form 20-F on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.



