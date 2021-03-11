We expect to report top line data from our Phase 2 cystic fibrosis clinical trials in the first half of this year
We have expanded our global Phase 2 clinical trial beyond the U.S., Europe and Israel; opening additional clinical sites in Australia and Canada
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CF Foundation) has increased its partial funding of our clinical trial program beyond the U.S. portion to include Europe and Israel
The independent Safety Review Committees for our Phase 2 cystic fibrosis clinical trial program have allowed dose escalation up to the fourth and highest dose level
Cash and cash equivalents of $24.7 million as of December 31, 2020
We will host a webcast and conference call today, Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 4:30 pm ET
WALTHAM, Mass., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: ELOX) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by nonsense mutations limiting production of functional proteins, today reported its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and provided a business update.
“We are on track to report top line data from our global Phase 2 cystic fibrosis clinical trials in the first half of this year. In addition to Europe, Israel and the U.S., we are opening additional clinical sites in Australia and Canada. It is our highest priority to complete our Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial program for ELX-02 in cystic fibrosis as soon as possible, as we believe the data from these trials will represent a substantial value inflection point for the Company,” said Dr. Gregory Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. “We are pleased that the CF Foundation has increased its financial support for the global clinical trial program and that the independent Safety Review Committees have allowed dose escalation up to the highest dose level and, to date, no drug related serious adverse events have been reported.”
Company Updates
Cystic Fibrosis Phase 2 Program
ADPKD Kidney Program
Ocular Program
ELX-02 is an investigational agent not approved by any regulatory authority for therapeutic use, which is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials in cystic fibrosis.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
As of December 31, 2020, we had cash and cash equivalents of $24.7 million, which we expect will be sufficient to fund our operations though top line data and into the fourth quarter.
For the three months ended December 31, 2020, we incurred a net loss of $6.1 million or $0.15 per share, which includes $1.3 million in non-cash stock-based compensation. For the same period in the prior year, we incurred a net loss of $11.6 million, or $0.29 per share.
Our research and development expenses were $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, which includes $0.2 million in non-cash expense related to stock-based compensation. For the same period in the prior year, R&D expenses were $5.9 million. The quarter-to-quarter decrease in R&D expenses of $3.3 million was driven by reduced headcount and related salaries as well as decreases in certain clinical and pre-clinical research costs for the 2020 period.
Our general and administrative expenses were $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, which includes $1.1 million in non-cash expense related to stock-based compensation. For the same period in the prior year, G&A expenses were $5.6 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower headcount and professional services costs for the 2020 period.
Full Year 2020 Financial Results
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, we incurred a net loss of $34.6 million, or $0.86 per share, which includes a one-time restructuring charge of $4.0 million associated with our realignment in the first quarter (comprised of $2.1 in non-cash stock-based compensation and $1.9 million in cash severance) and $6.6 million in non-cash stock-based compensation associated with ongoing operations. For the same period in the prior year, we incurred a net loss of $50.9 million, or $1.34 per share.
Our research and development expenses were $14.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, which includes $1.0 million in non-cash expense related to stock-based compensation. For the same period in the prior year, R&D expenses were $26.3 million. The year over year decrease in R&D expenses of $11.7 million was driven by reduced headcount and related salaries for a portion of the 2020 period as well as reduced costs relating to certain clinical and preclinical activities.
Our general and administrative expenses were $14.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, which includes $5.6 million in non-cash expense related to stock-based compensation. For the same period in the prior year, G&A expenses were $24.2 million. The decrease of $9.4 million was primarily driven by lower headcount and professional services costs.
Conference Call Information:
Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Domestic Dial-in Number: (866) 913-8546
International Dial-in Number: (210) 874-7715
Conference ID: 4772135
Live Webcast: accessible from the Company's website at www.eloxxpharma.com under Events and Presentations or with this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m65hdyjn.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel RNA-modulating drug candidates (designed to be eukaryotic ribosomal selective glycosides) that are formulated to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Premature stop codons are point mutations that disrupt protein synthesis from messenger RNA. As a consequence, patients with premature stop codon diseases have reduced or eliminated protein production from the mutation bearing allele accounting for some of the most severe phenotypes in these genetic diseases. These premature stop codons have been identified in over 1,800 rare and ultra-rare diseases. Read-through therapeutic development is focused on extending mRNA half-life and increasing protein synthesis by enabling the cytoplasmic ribosome to read through premature stop codons to produce full-length proteins. Eloxx’s lead investigational product candidate, ELX-02, is a small molecule drug candidate designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins. ELX-02 is in the early stages of clinical development focusing on cystic fibrosis. ELX-02 is an investigational drug that has not been approved by any global regulatory body. Eloxx’s preclinical candidate pool consists of a library of novel drug candidates designed to be eukaryotic ribosomal selective glycosides identified based on read-through potential. Eloxx also has preclinical programs focused on kidney diseases including autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, as well as rare ocular genetic disorders. Eloxx is headquartered in Waltham, MA, with operations in Rehovot, Israel and Morristown, NJ. For more information, please visit www.eloxxpharma.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "will," "outlook" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, including: the development of the Company’s read-through technology; the approval of the Company’s patent applications; the Company’s ability to successfully defend its intellectual property or obtain necessary licenses at a cost acceptable to the Company, if at all; the successful implementation of the Company’s research and development programs and collaborations; the Company’s ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals for its current and future product candidates; the acceptance by the market of the Company’s products should they receive regulatory approval; the timing and success of the Company’s preliminary studies, preclinical research, clinical trials, and related regulatory filings; the ability of the Company to consummate additional financings as needed; the impact of global health concerns, such as the COVID-19 global pandemic, on our ability to continue our clinical and preclinical programs and otherwise operate our business effectively; as well as those discussed in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Amounts in thousands)
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|24,668
|$
|22,493
|Marketable securities
|—
|33,783
|Restricted cash
|56
|43
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,169
|1,390
|Total current assets
|25,893
|57,709
|Property and equipment, net
|133
|201
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|421
|924
|Other long-term assets
|30
|113
|Total assets
|$
|26,477
|$
|58,947
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|481
|$
|1,871
|Accrued expenses
|2,886
|4,655
|Current portion of long-term debt
|5,239
|4,336
|Advances from collaboration partners
|805
|403
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|389
|499
|Taxes payable
|38
|43
|Total current liabilities
|9,838
|11,807
|Long-term debt
|6,376
|10,502
|Operating lease liability
|33
|425
|Total liabilities
|16,247
|22,734
|Total stockholders’ equity
|10,230
|36,213
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|26,477
|$
|58,947
|ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|2,640
|$
|5,855
|$
|14,590
|$
|26,349
|General and administrative
|3,142
|5,633
|14,847
|24,206
|Restructuring charges
|24
|—
|4,018
|—
|Total operating expenses
|5,806
|11,488
|33,455
|50,555
|Loss from operations
|(5,806
|)
|(11,488
|)
|(33,455
|)
|(50,555
|)
|Other expense, net
|321
|145
|1,122
|319
|Net loss
|$
|(6,127
|)
|$
|(11,633
|)
|$
|(34,577
|)
|$
|(50,874
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|(0.86
|)
|$
|(1.34
|)
|Weighted average number of shares of common stock used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
|40,153,552
|39,981,335
|40,124,953
|38,063,173
