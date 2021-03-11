PENTICTON, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haltain Developments Corp. ("Haltain" or the "Corporation") announces that the Cease Trade Order imposed by the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) and the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) on April 5, 2019 has been revoked and its common shares have resumed trading in all markets effective February 17, 2021. Additionally, Haltain announces that the Corporation has increased the number of directors on the Board to 4 and has appointed Christopher John Hunt to the Corporation’s Board of Directors.



The Cease Trade Order issued by the BCSC and the OSC was lifted after the Company filed certain required financial and related documents for the fiscal 2019 year.

Appointed to the Board, Christopher Hunt has over 20 years of experience in the investment and venture capital industries, including extensive corporate finance, business development and sales experience. He is widely sought out and recognized as a leading investment strategist, securing capital, providing expert planning and advice, start-up financing, acquisitions and divestiture. Chris’s focus, drive and leadership skills have led to professional achievements that have spanned across the cannabis, construction, land development and finance industries.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

HALTAIN DEVELOPMENTS CORP.

“Rodney Gelineau”

Director



Forward Looking Statements: All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. In particular, there is no guarantee that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement on mutually acceptable terms or complete the Transaction in the manner contemplated herein, if at all, that the due diligence of any of the parties will be satisfactory, that the Concurrent Financing will be completed, that the proceeds of any Concurrent Financing will be used for the purposes stated herein, or that the parties will obtain any required board, shareholder, third-party and/or regulatory or other governmental approvals, if any. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events

Contact:



Rodney Gelineau

604-353-6670