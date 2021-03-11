REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers, today announced the company will make six presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 being held April 10-15, 2021 in a virtual format.



Details of the planned presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

Title: ﻿Anti-tumor activity and tolerability of the SHP2 inhibitor RMC-4630 as a single agent in patients with RAS-addicted solid cancers ﻿Abstract Number:

LB001 Session: Late-Breaking Minisymposium 1 Date/Time: April 10, 2021 at 2:05 p.m. Eastern

Poster Presentations:









Title: ﻿Discovery of a potent, selective, and orally bioavailable SOS1 inhibitor, RMC-023, an in vivo tool compound that blocks RAS activation via disruption of the RAS-SOS1 interaction ﻿Abstract Number:

1273 Session: Novel Antitumor Agents Date/Time: April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern





Title: Modulation of innate and adaptive immunity in blood and tumor of patients receiving the SHP2 inhibitor RMC-4630 Abstract Number: LB050 Session: Immune Response to Therapies Date: April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern





Title: Confirmation of target inhibition and anti-tumor activity of the SHP2 inhibitor RMC-4630 via longitudinal analysis of ctDNA in a phase 1 clinical study Abstract Number: LB054 Session: Liquid Biopsies: Circulating DNA Date: April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern

Additional information on the AACR Annual Meeting 2021 is available through the AACR website at: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2021/

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. RAS(ON) Inhibitors in development include RMC-6291, RMC-6236, and a pipeline of research compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in development include RMC-4630, RMC-5552, and RMC-5845.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation statements regarding Revolution Medicines’ progress across its R&D pipeline of RAS(ON) Inhibitors and RAS Companion Inhibitors. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "would," "believe," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Revolution Medicines’ programs’ early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, Revolution Medicines’ ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Revolution Medicines’ capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape and the effects on our business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Revolution Medicines in general, see Revolution Medicines’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2021, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Revolution Medicines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

