-Relaunched XENLETA® (lefamulin) and SIVEXTRO® (tedizolid phosphate) in the community with 60 sales representatives-
-Nabriva plans to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of XENLETA in patients with cystic fibrosis-
DUBLIN, Ireland, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.
“The perseverance and commitment of our team has allowed us to enter 2021 with a clear vision and positive momentum in spite of continued headwinds that COVID-19 has had on the market and our business. In 2020, we shifted our commercial strategy to the community while concurrently obtaining the U.S. rights from Merck to promote and distribute SIVEXTRO, alongside of XENLETA,” said Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer of Nabriva Therapeutics. “With 60 sales representatives now deployed, given the strong brand name recognition of SIVEXTRO and our excellent managed care coverage for XENLETA, we expect upward prescription trends. We are also pleased to report that we have extended our cash runway into the fourth quarter of this year with proceeds generated from a recent financing and sales under our at-the-market offering program. With a strengthened balance sheet, we believe the organization is well-positioned to enhance brand awareness and prescription growth for these two products. Lastly, Nabriva remains committed to its objective to expand our portfolio organically and through synergistic business development initiatives. To this end, our team is working to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of XENLETA in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). Our decision to explore this development pathway is underpinned by XENLETA’s differentiated profile that we believe may address the large unmet medical need for CF patients with acute and chronic Staphylococcal (including methicillin-resistant S. aureus, or MRSA) pulmonary infections. We are optimistic that this study will generate important data that inform dosing recommendations for future clinical evaluation and look forward to working with the CF community on this program.”
CORPORATE AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATES
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and 2020
Year Ended December 31, 2019 and 2020
About Nabriva Therapeutics plc
Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA® (lefamulin injection, lefamulin tablets), the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics is also developing CONTEPO™ (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva entered into an exclusive agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO® (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States and certain of its territories.
About XENLETA
XENLETA (lefamulin) is a first-in-class semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans discovered and developed by the Nabriva Therapeutics team. It is designed to inhibit the synthesis of bacterial protein, which is required for bacteria to grow. XENLETA’s binding occurs with high affinity, high specificity and at molecular sites that are different than other antibiotic classes. Efficacy of XENLETA was demonstrated in two multicenter, multinational, double-blind, double-dummy, non-inferiority trials assessing a total of 1,289 patients with CABP. In these trials, XENLETA was compared with moxifloxacin and in one trial, moxifloxacin with and without linezolid. Patients who received XENLETA had similar rates of efficacy as those taking moxifloxacin alone or moxifloxacin plus linezolid. The most common adverse reactions associated with XENLETA included diarrhea, nausea, reactions at the injection site, elevated liver enzymes, and vomiting. For more information, please visit www.XENLETA.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Nabriva Therapeutics, including but not limited to statements about its ability to successfully commercialize XENLETA for the treatment of CABP, including the managed care coverage for XENLETA, the distribution and promotion of SIVEXTRO for the treatment of ABSSSI, the development of CONTEPO for Complicated Urinary Tract Infections (cUTI), the expansion of its commercial sales force, the clinical utility of XENLETA for CABP, SIVEXTRO for ABSSSI and of CONTEPO for cUTI, plans for and timing of the review of regulatory filings for CONTEPO, efforts to bring CONTEPO to market, the market opportunity for and the potential market acceptance of XENLETA for CABP, SIVEXTRO for ABSSSI and CONTEPO for cUTI, the development of XENLETA and CONTEPO for additional indications, the development of additional formulations of XENLETA and CONTEPO, plans for making lefamulin available in the European Union, Canada and China, plans to pursue research and development of other product candidates, plans to pursue business development initiatives, expectations regarding the ability of customers to satisfy demand for XENLETA with their existing inventory, expectations regarding the impact of the interruptions resulting from COVID-19 on its business, the sufficiency of Nabriva Therapeutics’ existing cash resources and its expectations regarding anticipated revenues from product sales and how far into the future its existing cash resources will fund its ongoing operations and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: Nabriva Therapeutics’ ability to successfully implement its commercialization plans for XENLETA and SIVEXTRO and whether market demand for XENLETA and SIVEXTRO is consistent with its expectations, Nabriva Therapeutics’ ability to build and maintain a sales force for XENLETA and SIVEXTRO, the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities, the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from clinical trials, whether results of early clinical trials or studies in different disease indications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials, uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, the availability or commercial potential of CONTEPO for the treatment of cUTI, the extent of business interruptions resulting from the infection causing the COVID-19 outbreak or similar public health crises, the ability to retain and hire key personnel, the availability of adequate additional financing on acceptable terms or at all and such other important factors as are set forth in Nabriva Therapeutics’ annual and quarterly reports and other filings on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Nabriva Therapeutics’ views as of the date of this press release. Nabriva Therapeutics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Nabriva Therapeutics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Nabriva Therapeutics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|As of
|As of
|(in thousands, except share data)
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|86,019
|$
|41,359
|Restricted cash
|392
|231
|Short-term investments
|175
|16
|Accounts receivable, net and other receivables
|2,744
|3,909
|Inventory
|682
|5,823
|Prepaid expenses
|1,158
|5,880
|Total current assets
|91,170
|57,218
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|2,474
|768
|Intangible assets, net
|91
|80
|Long-term receivables
|378
|370
|Total assets
|$
|94,113
|$
|58,436
|Liabilities and stockholders´ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|—
|$
|2,041
|Accounts payable
|4,673
|2,889
|Accrued expense and other current liabilities
|11,966
|12,844
|Deferred revenue
|—
|750
|Total current liabilities
|16,639
|18,524
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term debt
|34,502
|5,686
|Other non-current liabilities
|1,698
|1,091
|Total non-current liabilities
|36,200
|6,777
|Total liabilities
|$
|52,839
|$
|25,301
|Stockholders’ Equity:
|Ordinary shares, nominal value $0.01, 100,000,000 ordinary shares authorized at December 31, 2020; 9,454,511 and 21,078,781 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020, respectively
|95
|211
|Preferred shares, par value $0.01, 100,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020; None issued and outstanding
|—
|—
|Additional paid in capital
|517,894
|579,123
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|27
|27
|Accumulated deficit
|(476,742
|)
|(546,226
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|41,274
|33,135
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|94,113
|$
|58,436
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|Revenues:
|Product revenue, net
|$
|93
|$
|47
|$
|1,538
|$
|108
|Collaboration revenue
|159
|1,988
|6,210
|2,756
|Research premium and grant revenue
|81
|425
|1,733
|2,163
|Total revenue
|333
|2,460
|9,481
|5,027
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of product sales
|(55
|)
|(365
|)
|(70
|)
|(766
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(5,202
|)
|(2,841
|)
|(26,415
|)
|(15,102
|)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(17,146
|)
|(17,522
|)
|(62,485
|)
|(55,285
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(22,403
|)
|(20,728
|)
|(88,970
|)
|(71,153
|)
|Loss from operations
|(22,070
|)
|(18,268
|)
|(79,489
|)
|(66,126
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Other income (expense), net
|99
|573
|215
|1,187
|Interest income
|79
|1
|255
|86
|Interest expense
|(1,132
|)
|(199
|)
|(3,644
|)
|(1,735
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|—
|(2,757
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(23,024
|)
|(17,893
|)
|(82,663
|)
|(69,345
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|(21
|)
|60
|(101
|)
|(139
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(23,045
|)
|$
|(17,833
|)
|$
|(82,764
|)
|$
|(69,484
|)
|Loss per share
|Basic and Diluted ($ per share)
|$
|(2.87
|)
|$
|(1.11
|)
|$
|(11.15
|)
|$
|(5.41
|)
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic and Diluted
|8,027,100
|16,120,089
|7,419,948
|12,845,089
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Year Ended
December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2019
|2020
|Net cash provided by (used in):
|Operating activities
|$
|(71,892
|)
|$
|(71,331
|)
|Investing activities
|331
|(274
|)
|Financing activities
|56,075
|26,924
|Effects of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
|(106
|)
|(140
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(15,592
|)
|(44,821
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
|102,003
|86,411
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year
|$
|86,411
|$
|41,590
