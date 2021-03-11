MENLO PARK, Calif. and BOSTON, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases, today reported financial results and provided a business update for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
“Over the past year, Adicet achieved several development and operational milestones including the initiation of our first-in-human Phase 1 for ADI-001 for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the completion of our merger with resTORbio, and the expansion of our leadership team with the appointments of Nick Harvey as Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Don Healey as Chief Technology Officer and Dr. Bastiano Sanna and Dr. Andrew Sinclair to our Board of Directors,” said Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet. “Recently, we successfully raised significant capital to support further development of our robust pipeline comprising of gamma delta T cell therapies. These accomplishments have put us in a strong position to execute on our Phase 1 study of ADI-001, with interim clinical data expected in 2021, and expand our pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cell therapies that will potentially provide for a targeted, durable, and on demand treatment option for solid and hematologic tumors.”
Full Year 2020 & Recent Business Updates:
In September 2020, Adicet announced the appointment of Nick Harvey as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Harvey leads the execution of the Company’s financial strategy, as well as manages activities related to accounting, capital markets and business operations. He brings over two decades of experience in financial operations, capital markets, investor relations and M&A transactions to the Adicet team, as well as extensive experience managing the corporate growth of life sciences companies.
In October 2020, Adicet announced the appointment of Don Healey, Ph.D., as Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Healey leads the development of Adicet’s genetically-modified T cell therapies for clinical development and commercialization, including manufacturing, viral vector operations and analytics. Dr. Healey brings nearly two decades of experience in cell therapy development and manufacturing to the Adicet team.
Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020:
Three months Ended December 31, 2020
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
About Adicet Bio, Inc.
Adicet Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.adicetbio.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" of Adicet within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to business and operations of Adicet including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding preclinical and clinical development of Adicet’s product candidates, including future plans or expectations for ADI-001 and ADI-002 and potential therapeutic effects of ADI-001 and ADI-002, the timing and outcome of discussions with FDA and other regulatory agencies, expectations regarding the design, implementation, timing, and success of its current and future clinical studies of ADI-001, including whether they are pivotal or would support registration, expectations regarding its other CAR T cell therapy development activities, Adicet’s growth as a company and the anticipated contribution of the members of its board of directors to its operations and progress, and its expectations regarding its uses of capital, expenses, future accumulated deficit and other fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial results. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the effect of COVID-19 on Adicet’s business and financial results, including with respect to disruptions to its clinical trials, business operations, and ability to raise additional capital; Adicet’s ability to execute on its strategy; that positive results from a clinical study may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future or ongoing clinical studies; future clinical studies may fail to demonstrate adequate safety and efficacy of our product candidates, which would prevent, delay, or limit the scope of regulatory approval and commercialization; regulatory approval processes of the FDA and comparable foreign regulatory authorities are lengthy, time-consuming, and inherently unpredictable; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; Adicet’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, and capital requirements; as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in Adicet’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Adicet’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Adicet’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our periodic reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Adicet’s other filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Adicet undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.
Adicet Bio, Inc.
Investor and Media Contacts
Anne Bowdidge
abowdidge@adicetbio.com
Janhavi Mohite
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
janhavi.mohite@sternir.com
Adicet Bio, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
Revenue—related party
|$
|5,410
|$
|1,969
|$
|17,903
|$
|995
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|9,683
|6,523
|34,334
|23,691
|General and administrative
|5,076
|2,623
|22,760
|8,692
|Total operating expenses
|14,759
|9,146
|57,094
|32,383
|Loss from operations
|(9,349
|)
|(7,177
|)
|(39,191
|)
|(31,388
|)
|Interest income
|81
|377
|785
|938
|Interest expense
|(50
|)
|—
|(134
|)
|—
|Other income (expense), net
|221
|240
|(953
|)
|2,331
|Loss before income tax benefit
|(9,097
|)
|(6,560
|)
|(39,493
|)
|(28,119
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(139
|)
|18
|(2,815
|)
|19
|Net loss
|$
|(8,958
|)
|$
|(6,578
|)
|$
|(36,678
|)
|$
|(28,138
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.46
|)
|$
|(3.05
|)
|$
|(5.01
|)
|$
|(13.15
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net
loss per share attributable to common
stockholders, basic and diluted
|19,618,469
|2,154,790
|7,319,977
|2,138,973
Adicet Bio, Inc.
Balance Sheet Data
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities
|$
|94,614
|$
|72,988
|Working capital
|77,857
|49,321
|Total assets
|153,835
|81,587
|Contract liabilities—related party
|13,980
|21,883
|Accumulated deficit
|(106,325
|)
|(69,647
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|109,827
|(60,366
|)
