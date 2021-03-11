AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.



“Our increased focus on small business is paying off as new customer additions exceeded losses with broader adoption of multiple solutions, driving revenue growth in the fourth quarter. Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our top line, resulting in unfavorable year-over-year comparisons, revenue, non-GAAP HCM EBITDA, and non-GAAP HCM EPS all increased from third-quarter 2020. The high-caliber sales representatives we added in the second half of 2020 helped us achieve encouraging results during a difficult economic landscape. We are particularly pleased with the growth in number of customers added and are cautiously optimistic that gradually improving unemployment rates will serve as a tailwind, leading to increased revenue over time. Furthermore, we hope to generate positive organic growth in 2021 and have not changed our strategic goal of targeting 10% organic and 10% acquired growth. As an essential small business, Asure remains committed to helping our more than 70,000 indirect and 10,000 direct small-business customers grow in this challenging environment,” said Chairman and CEO Pat Goepel.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Key HCM Highlights

HCM revenue of $16.4 Million, up 3% sequentially from third-quarter 2020

Non-GAAP HCM EBITDA of $1.1 Million, up 13% sequentially from third-quarter 2020

Non-GAAP HCM EPS of $0.00, up three cents sequentially from third-quarter 2020

Small-business HCM bookings increased more than 100% year-over-year

Total HCM bookings increased 13% year-over-year

COVID-19 Resource Center and webinars continues to benefit tens of thousands of small-businesses

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Summary

For the three months ended

December 31 For the year ended

December 31 In thousands, except per share data 2020 2019 Change (%) 2020 2019 Change (%) REVENUE GAAP Revenue (HCM) 16,430 17,612 (6.7 )% 65,507 73,150 (10.4 )% GROSS PROFIT GAAP Gross Profit (HCM) 9,806 8,175 20.0 % 38,093 43,314 (12.1 )% GAAP Gross Margin (HCM) 59.7 % 46.4 % 28.6 % 58.2 % 59.2 % (1.8 )% Non-GAAP HCM Gross Profit 10,911 9,642 13.2 % 42,477 47,389 (10.4 )% Non-GAAP HCM Gross Margin 66.4 % 54.7 % 21.3 % 64.8 % 64.8 % 0.1 % EARNINGS GAAP Net Income (Loss) (5,842 ) (26,932 ) NM (16,311 ) (42,291 ) NM Non-GAAP HCM Net Income (Loss) (69 ) (2,534 ) NM 3,260 392 NM GAAP Net Income (Loss) per share (0.36 ) (1.72 ) NM (1.03 ) (2.73 ) NM Non-GAAP HCM Net Income (Loss) per share 0.00 (0.16 ) NM 0.20 0.03 NM EBITDA Non-GAAP HCM EBITDA 1,143 (335 ) NM 7,850 12,976 (39.5 )% Non-GAAP HCM EBITDA Margin 7.0 % (1.9 )% NM 12.0 % 17.7 % (32.4 )%

_________

Notes:

Loss from continuing operations. With the sale of the Workspace Management division on December 2, 2019, Asure has classified this business line as discontinued operations for the fiscal year 2019. As a result, Workspace Management is not included in GAAP revenue, GAAP gross profit, GAAP gross margin, and GAAP net income from continuing operations for the periods presented above. While discontinued operations are included in GAAP net income, it is not included in GAAP net income from continuing operations.



Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to GAAP in the tables set forth in this release.



Historical non-GAAP HCM Net Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations adjusted for 0% effective tax rate for comparison purposes.



NM indicates Not Meaningful Information

Financial Commentary

“While our view on the overall U.S. economy’s impact on small business remains tempered, fourth quarter’s sequential improvements in financial results were encouraging. Asure has a clear strategy for growth and we are focused on its execution. Prior to filing today’s earnings release, we filed S-3 and S-4 registrations, which are not yet effective. While we have no immediate plans to raise capital under the universal shelf or to utilize the acquisition shelf for any particular transaction, these registration statements, once effective, will benefit the company and our stockholders by allowing us to quickly and opportunistically consummate strategic acquisitions," said CFO John Pence.

Asure delivered the following results (HCM only) for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020:

Revenue: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $16.4 million, a decrease of 7% from $17.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenue mix for the quarter was comprised primarily of recurring revenue, which represented 97% of total revenue with professional services, hardware and other revenue representing the remaining 3%.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $9.8 million (59.7% margin), an increase from $8.2 million (46.4% margin) in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP HCM gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $10.9 million (66.4% margin), an increase from $9.6 million (54.7% margin) in the year-ago period.

Earnings (Loss) per Share: GAAP loss per share were $(0.36), compared with $(1.72) in the year-ago period. Non-GAAP HCM earnings per share were $0.00, compared with $(0.16) in the year-ago period.

Non-GAAP HCM EBITDA: Non-GAAP HCM EBITDA was $1.1 million (7.0% margin), representing an increase from $(0.3) million (-1.9% margin) in the year-ago period.

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

Closed Reseller Acquisition. On December 31, 2020, Asure purchased a small reseller focused on the northeast market.

Key Leadership Additions. Chief of Staff Todd Waletzki and Senior Vice President and General Manager, Tax & Compliance Yasmine Rodriguez each come to Asure with impressive track records and HCM expertise.

Public Offering of Common Stock. In December 2020, we received gross proceeds of approximately $21.7 million before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses from the sale of approximately 3.0 million shares of common stock.

Recent Business Events

S-3 and S-4 Registrations. Prior to filing today’s earnings release, Asure filed a universal shelf Registration Statement on Form S-3 and an acquisition shelf Registration Statement on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, neither of which have yet been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company has no immediate plans to raise capital under the shelf Form S-3 or to utilize the shelf Form S-4 for an acquisition transaction and we cannot sell any securities or accept any offer to buy securities under these registration statements until they become effective.

Once declared effective, the universal shelf on Form S-3 will permit Asure to sell, in one or more public offerings, shares of newly issued common stock, shares of newly issued preferred stock, warrants or debt securities, or any combination of such securities, for proceeds in an aggregate amount of up to $150 million.

The acquisition shelf registration statement on Form S-4, once declared effective, will enable Asure to issue up to 12.5 million shares of its common stock in one or more acquisition transactions that the Company may make from time to time. These transactions may include the acquisition of assets, businesses or securities, whether by purchase, merger or any other form of business combination.

Special Note from Chairman and CEO

“It is with a heavy heart that we learned about the recent passing of our former board member and friend Charlie Lathrop. Our thoughts and prayers are with Charlie’s family,” said Mr. Goepel.

Conference Call Details

Asure management will host a conference call today, Thursday, March 11, at 4:30pm Eastern time (3:30pm Central time). Asure CEO Pat Goepel and CFO John Pence will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

U.S. dial-in: (877) 853-5636

International dial-in: (631) 291-4544

Conference ID: 2037337

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures. This press release includes information about non-GAAP HCM Net Earnings (Loss), non-GAAP HCM Net Earnings (Loss) per share, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP tax rates, non-GAAP HCM gross profit, and non-GAAP HCM EBITDA (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures"). These non-GAAP financial measures are measurements of financial performance that are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles and computational methods may differ from those used by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP HCM EBITDA differs from GAAP net loss excludes items such as interest, tax, depreciation, amortization, stock compensation, and one-time expenses. Asure is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of these exclusions without unreasonable effort.

Non-GAAP HCM earnings (loss) per share differs from GAAP earnings per share in that it assumes a 0% non-GAAP tax rate, uses diluted share counts, and excludes items such as amortization, stock compensation, and one-time expenses.

Non-GAAP HCM gross profit differs from GAAP gross profit in that it excludes amortization, stock compensation, and one-time items.

Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating the company's performance.

The primary purpose of using non-GAAP measures is to provide supplemental information that may prove useful to investors and to enable investors to evaluate the company's results in the same way management does.

Management believes that supplementing GAAP disclosure with non-GAAP disclosure provides investors with a more complete view of the company's operational performance and allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in the company's business. Further, to the extent that other companies use similar methods in calculating non-GAAP measures, the provision of supplemental non-GAAP information can allow for a comparison of the company's relative performance against other companies that also report non-GAAP operating results.

Specifically, management is excluding the following items from its non-GAAP earnings per share, as applicable, for the periods presented in the fourth quarter 2020 financial statements:

Quarterly and annual GAAP income statements for 2019 were recast as if the Workspace Management business, which was sold on December 2, 2019. Further, the Workspace Management GAAP income statements were recast into income from discontinued operations.

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses. The company's compensation strategy includes the use of stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees and executives. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders and at long-term employee retention, rather than to motivate or reward operational performance for any particular period. Thus, stock-based compensation expense varies for reasons that are generally unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period.

Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. The company views amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company's research and development efforts, trade names, customer lists and customer relationships, and acquired lease intangibles, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense, one that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Income Tax Effects and Adjustments. Beginning in first quarter 2018, the company started using a fixed projected non-GAAP tax rate in order to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of items such as changes in the tax valuation allowance and non-cash tax effects of acquired goodwill and amortization, since each of these can vary in size and frequency. This tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, such as significant changes in the acquisition activity or fundamental tax law changes in major jurisdictions where the company operates. The company re-evaluates this tax rate on an annual basis or when any significant events that may materially affect this rate occur. The non-GAAP tax rate is currently projected to be approximately zero (0.0) percent.

Amortization of Capitalized Internal-Use Software, Acquisition-Related, and One-Time Expenses. The company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of internal-use capitalized software costs and acquisition-related expenses as well as one-time expenses, such as material tax credits, material interest-expense credits, severance, recruitment, proforma adjustments of the impact of post-sale HCM restructuring, and relocation.

"Safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements about our financial results, which may include expected GAAP and non-GAAP financial and other operating and non-operating results, including revenue, net income, diluted earnings per share, operating cash flow growth, operating margin improvement, deferred revenue growth, expected revenue run rate, expected tax rates, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of purchased intangibles, amortization of debt discount and shares outstanding. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the company's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make.

This press release refers to registration statements on Form S-3 and Form S-4 that have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but have not yet become effective. Securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior the time the registration statements become effective.

ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,577 $ 28,826 Accounts and note receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $771 and $904 at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 4,852 4,808 Inventory 449 656 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,284 8,551 Total current assets before funds held for clients 37,162 42,841 Funds held for clients 321,069 126,625 Total current assets 358,231 169,466 Property and equipment, net 8,281 7,867 Goodwill 73,958 68,697 Intangible assets, net 64,552 63,850 Operating lease assets, net 6,450 6,963 Other assets 3,951 3,224 Total assets $ 515,423 $ 320,067 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Current portion of notes payable $ 12,310 $ 2,571 Accounts payable 1,288 1,736 Accrued compensation and benefits 2,916 3,424 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,833 1,575 Other accrued liabilities 1,380 6,556 Contingent purchase obligation 3,880 — Deferred revenue 5,838 5,500 Total current liabilities before client fund obligations 29,445 21,362 Client fund obligations 320,578 130,250 Total current liabilities 350,023 151,612 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue 111 322 Deferred tax liability 888 336 Notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance cost 12,225 24,142 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 5,366 5,937 Other liabilities 1,157 139 Total long-term liabilities 19,747 30,876 Total liabilities 369,770 182,488 Commitments and Contingencies (Notes 2 and 15) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 1,500 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $.01 par value; 44,000 and 22,000 shares authorized; 19,354 and 16,098 shares issued, 18,970 and 15,714 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 193 161 Treasury stock at cost, 384 shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (5,017 ) (5,017 ) Additional paid-in capital 419,827 396,102 Accumulated deficit (269,954 ) (253,642 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 604 (25 ) Total stockholders’ equity 145,653 137,579 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 515,423 $ 320,067

ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Years Ended December 31 2020 2019 Revenue: Recurring $ 63,315 $ 70,066 Professional services, hardware and other 2,192 3,084 Total revenue 65,507 73,150 Cost of sales 27,414 29,836 Gross profit 38,093 43,314 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 36,340 41,535 Research and development 5,959 5,351 Amortization of intangible assets 9,547 11,765 Impairment of goodwill — 35,060 Total operating expenses 51,846 93,711 Loss from operations (13,753 ) (50,397 ) Interest expense and other, net (2,221 ) (16,005 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (15,974 ) (66,402 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 337 (24,111 ) Loss from continuing operations (16,311 ) (42,291 ) Discontinued operations (Note 12) Gain on disposal of discontinued operations — 94,293 Income from operations of discontinued operations — 3,498 Income tax expense — (25,499 ) Gain on discontinued operations, net of taxes — 72,292 Net income (loss) (16,311 ) 30,001 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in unrealized gain on available for sale securities 629 6 Foreign currency translation loss — (597 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (15,682 ) $ 29,410 Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations Basic $ (1.03 ) $ (2.73 ) Diluted $ (1.03 ) $ (2.73 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share Basic $ (1.03 ) $ 1.93 Diluted $ (1.03 ) $ 1.93 Weighted average basic and diluted shares Basic 15,910,000 15,511,000 Diluted 15,910,000 15,511,000

ASURE SOFTWARE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

Years Ended December 31 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (16,311 ) $ 30,001 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operations: Depreciation and amortization 16,169 18,165 Impairment of goodwill — 35,060 Amortization of debt financing costs and discount 395 1,462 Provision for doubtful accounts 372 446 Provision (benefit) from deferred income taxes 551 (1,193 ) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt (138 ) 2,808 Gain on sale of discontinued operations — (94,293 ) Share-based compensation 2,365 2,268 Loss on disposals of fixed assets 59 62 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,118 (1,446 ) Inventory 11 (1,581 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (911 ) (3,113 ) Accounts payable (448 ) (3,174 ) Accrued expenses and other long-term obligations (4,596 ) 5,649 Operating lease liabilities (1,606 ) (900 ) Deferred revenue 128 5,662 Net cash used in operating activities (1,707 ) (4,117 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations — 118,206 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (13,141 ) (7,443 ) Purchases of property and equipment (857 ) (1,017 ) Software capitalization costs (2,780 ) (3,824 ) Net change in funds held for clients (184,356 ) (20,290 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (201,134 ) 85,632 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from notes payable 8,856 28,636 Payments of notes payable (12,234 ) (118,421 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit — 10,231 Payments of revolving line of credit — (10,312 ) Debt financing fees (245 ) (1,539 ) Payments of finance leases — (102 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 21,392 820 Net change in client fund obligations 184,823 22,669 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 202,592 (68,018 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates — (115 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (249 ) 13,382 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 28,826 15,444 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 28,577 $ 28,826

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands, except for per shared data)

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Total Revenue* $ 20,410 $ 17,274 $ 17,854 $ 17,612 $ 73,150 $ 18,947 $ 14,115 $ 16,015 $ 16,430 $ 65,507 GAAP to Non-GAAP HCM Gross Profit GAAP HCM Gross Profit $ 14,156 $ 10,215 $ 10,768 $ 8,175 $ 43,314 $ 11,107 $ 8,107 $ 9,073 $ 9,806 $ 38,093 GAAP HCM Gross Margin 69.4 % 59.1 % 60.3 % 46.4 % 59.2 % 58.6 % 57.4 % 56.7 % 59.7 % 58.2 % Stock Compensation 12 8 13 18 51 22 21 33 24 100 Depreciation 315 310 268 142 1,035 495 537 787 703 2,522 Amortization - intangibles 360 360 417 857 1,994 431 397 397 379 1,604 One Time HW Reserve / Other 0 0 0 321 321 0 0 0 0 0 One Time Product Royalties 189 188 168 129 674 91 67 0 0 158 Non-GAAP HCM Gross Profit $ 15,032 $ 11,081 $ 11,634 $ 9,642 $ 47,389 $ 12,146 $ 9,130 $ 10,290 $ 10,911 $ 42,477 Non-GAAP HCM Gross Margin 73.7 % 64.1 % 65.2 % 54.7 % 64.8 % 64.1 % 64.7 % 64.3 % 66.4 % 64.8 % GAAP NI to Non-GAAP HCM EBITDA GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (3,437 ) $ (6,298 ) $ (5,624 ) $ (26,932 ) $ (42,291 ) $ (1,767 ) $ (3,944 ) $ (4,759 ) $ (5,842 ) $ (16,311 ) Interest Expense & Other, Net 2,714 3,069 2,712 7,510 16,005 235 164 408 279 1,086 Taxes based on a 0% tax rate 255 396 (130 ) (24,632 ) (24,111 ) 19 377 (325 ) 266 337 Depreciation 1,215 376 385 394 2,370 735 793 1,043 934 3,504 Amortization - intangibles 2,778 2,763 2,739 5,479 13,759 2,780 2,746 2,821 2,804 11,151 EBITDA $ 3,525 $ 306 $ 82 $ (38,181 ) $ (34,268 ) $ 2,002 $ 136 $ (812 ) $ (1,559 ) $ (232 ) EBITDA Margin 17.3 % 1.8 % 0.5 % -216.8 % -46.8 % 10.6 % 1.0 % -5.1 % -9.5 % -0.4 % Stock compensation 611 392 577 688 2,268 438 588 707 631 2,365 Acquisition costs/other 1x expenses 1,942 1,903 1,510 1,277 6,632 1,845 685 1,117 2,071 5,718 Impairment 0 0 0 35,060 35,060 0 0 0 0 0 Restructuring lookback 821 821 821 821 3,284 0 0 0 0 0 Non-GAAP HCM EBITDA $ 6,899 $ 3,422 $ 2,990 $ (335 ) $ 12,976 $ 4,285 $ 1,409 $ 1,012 $ 1,143 $ 7,850 Non-GAAP HCM EBITDA Margin 33.8 % 19.8 % 16.7 % -1.9 % 17.7 % 22.6 % 10.0 % 6.3 % 7.0 % 12.0 % GAAP NI to Non-GAAP HCM NI GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (3,437 ) $ (6,298 ) $ (5,624 ) $ (26,932 ) $ (42,291 ) $ (1,767 ) $ (3,944 ) $ (4,759 ) $ (5,842 ) $ (16,311 ) Share Count 15,405 15,444 15,565 15,627 15,511 15,727 15,779 15,873 16,258 15,910 GAAP EPS $ (0.22 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.72 ) $ (2.73 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.03 ) Stock compensation 611 392 577 688 2,268 438 588 707 631 2,365 Amortization - intangibles 2,778 2,763 2,739 5,479 13,759 2,780 2,746 2,821 2,804 11,151 Acquisition costs/other 1x expenses 1,942 1,903 1,510 1,277 6,632 1,845 685 1,117 2,071 5,718 Taxes based on a 0% tax rate 255 396 (130 ) (24,632 ) (24,111 ) 19 377 (325 ) 266 337 Impairment 0 0 0 35,060 35,060 0 0 0 0 0 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0 0 0 5,705 5,705 0 0 0 0 0 Restructuring lookback 821 821 821 821 3,284 0 0 0 0 0 1x Tax Penalty related to Prior periods 0 86 0 0 86 0 0 0 0 0 Non-GAAP HCM Net Income (Loss) $ 2,970 $ 63 $ (107 ) $ (2,534 ) $ 392 $ 3,315 $ 452 $ (439 ) $ (69 ) $ 3,260 Share Count 15,436 15,502 15,565 15,627 15,567 15,914 15,899 15,873 16,258 16,013 Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.19 $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.21 $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.20

*For comparison purposes, excluding non-strategic customer contracts, revenue would have been $19,258 in 1Q19, $16,245 in 2Q19, $16,830 in 3Q19, and $16,628 in 4Q19, totaling $68,961 for the full year 2019.

