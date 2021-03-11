- Phase 2 PKU Gene Therapy Trial Recruiting Patients With Initial Data Expected by Year End -
- On Track to Initiate Phase 1/2 Trials With In Vivo Gene Editing Candidate for PKU and Gene Therapy Candidate for Hunter Syndrome This Year -
- Plans to Name a New Development Candidate in 2021 That Leverages the Potential of the AAVHSC Platform to Target Larger Disease Areas -
BEDFORD, Mass., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, and highlighted recent accomplishments.
“In 2020, we remained focused on our mission, proactive in our preparations and successfully advanced our genetic medicines platform to meet our goals,” stated Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Homology Medicines. “We ended the year with positive data from the dose-escalation phase of our pheNIX PKU gene therapy clinical trial and a subsequent $60 million equity investment from Pfizer. We also leveraged the potential of our fully characterized family of 15 AAVHSC vectors to expand our portfolio with an in vivo gene therapy development candidate for Hunter syndrome, which is differentiated from other available treatments and those in development. Our focus on internal manufacturing, which led us to be one of the first companies to scale to a 2,000-liter bioreactor, has continued to support our clinical and preclinical programs.”
Dr. Tzianabos added, “As we announced in early January, we have started 2021 off with ambitious plans to have three programs in the clinic this year, including our ongoing pheNIX PKU gene therapy trial and anticipated Phase 1/2 clinical trial initiations in PKU, with our first gene editing candidate, and Hunter syndrome, with our gene therapy candidate. The pheNIX clinical trial sites are actively recruiting at multiple PKU centers across the U.S., and we anticipate reporting data by year’s end. Additionally, we look forward to naming a development candidate in a new therapeutic area this year, demonstrating the broader capability of our AAVHSC platform, which may allow us to tackle diseases with larger patient populations in the future.”
Fourth Quarter 2020 and Recent Accomplishments
Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year Financial Results
Upcoming Events
About Homology Medicines, Inc.
Homology Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a particular focus on rare diseases. The Company’s intellectual property covers its family of 15 AAVHSCs. Homology believes that its compelling preclinical data, scientific expertise, product development strategy, manufacturing capabilities and intellectual property position it as a leader in the development of genetic medicines. For more information, please visit www.homologymedicines.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; our plans to name a development candidate in a new therapeutic area and potential thereof; plans and timing for the release of additional preclinical and clinical data; our beliefs regarding our manufacturing capabilities; our position as a leader in the development of genetic medicines; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to fund our operations; and our participation in upcoming presentations and conferences. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and on general economic conditions; we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; the early stage of our development efforts; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the capabilities of our manufacturing facility; risks relating to the regulatory approval process; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; ongoing regulatory obligations; effects of significant competition; unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives; product liability lawsuits; failure to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property and significant costs as a result of operating as a public company. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.
- Financial Tables Follow -
|HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|For the Three Months Ended December 31,
|For the Years Ended December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(unaudited)
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|980
|$
|563
|$
|2,702
|$
|1,666
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|23,195
|20,342
|100,392
|89,398
|General and administrative
|7,587
|5,780
|32,573
|22,211
|Total operating expenses
|30,782
|26,122
|132,965
|111,609
|Loss from operations
|(29,802
|)
|(25,559
|)
|(130,263
|)
|(109,943
|)
|Other income:
|Interest income
|11
|1,392
|1,569
|6,027
|Total other income
|11
|1,392
|1,569
|6,027
|Net loss
|$
|(29,791
|)
|$
|(24,167
|)
|$
|(128,694
|)
|$
|(103,916
|)
|Net loss per share-basic and diluted
|$
|(0.62
|)
|$
|(0.55
|)
|$
|(2.80
|)
|$
|(2.47
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding-basic and diluted
|48,112,174
|44,077,777
|45,910,787
|42,117,690
|HOMOLOGY MEDICINES, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|$
|217,431
|$
|262,388
|Property and equipment, net
|37,002
|42,716
|Right-of-use assets
|5,897
|—
|Other assets
|3,407
|5,463
|Total assets
|$
|263,737
|$
|310,567
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|$
|14,525
|$
|21,109
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,501
|—
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|12,941
|—
|Deferred revenue
|37,775
|30,951
|Stockholders' equity
|195,995
|258,507
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|263,737
|$
|310,567
Company Contacts
Theresa McNeely
Chief Communications Officer
and Patient Advocate
tmcneely@homologymedicines.com
781-301-7277
Media Contact:
Marisa Citrano
Senior Corporate Communications Associate
mcitrano@homologymedicines.com
617-335-2841
Homology Medicines, Inc.
Bedford, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
HMI Logo_020216.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: