LAKE MARY, Fla., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America’s largest family of Sharia-compliant ETF’s can now be purchased through LPL Financial platforms. SP Funds, known for their rigorous adherence to Sharia-compliant guidelines, was added to the platform in January 2020, giving affiliated financial advisors access to Sharia-compliant options for their clients, including, for the first time Sukuks (SPSK) and Sharia-compliant REITs (SPRE).



"This is welcomed by many ethical and Sharia-sensitive clients currently being served by LPL advisors," said CEO of SP Funds, Naushad Virji.

"This announcement gives those clients access to a diverse selection of ETFs that are important growth and income-generating investment strategies that align with their values. We will continue to work with partners like LPL Financial to make sure our ETFs are available to ethical investors,” added Naushad Virji.

The SP Funds family of Sharia-compliant ETFs launched on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) includes:

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (ticker: SPUS ) – SPUS is a Sharia-compliant US Equity ETF tracking the S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions Index. SPUS is also a great ESG complement with an MSCI ESG Fund Rating of AA based on a score of 7.35 out of 10*

) – SPUS is a Sharia-compliant US Equity ETF tracking the S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions Index. SPUS is also a great ESG complement with an MSCI ESG Fund Rating of AA based on a score of 7.35 out of 10* SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (ticker: SPSK) – SPSK is the world's first Sharia-compliant fixed income ETF. This ETF tracks the Dow Jones Global Sukuk Index and offers clients a fixed income option in their Sharia-compliant portfolios. SPSK is the winner of ETF.com Best New International/Global Fixed Income ETF 2020; and the of the Global Islamic Finance Awards for Most Innovative Sukuk Product 2020.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (ticker: SPRE) – SPRE is North America's Sharia-compliant REIT ETF. It provides value exposure to the real estate asset class through Sharia-compliant REITs. It tracks the S&P Global Shariah All REIT Capped Index.

SP Funds ETFs were built in accordance with the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) Guidelines, and are certified Sharia-compliant by Raqaba, an independent Sharia Audit and Sharia Advisory Council.

“We designed our ETFs not only for investors who might be looking for halal exposure, but for any investor who looks at their portfolio through a value-focused lens as well as those who seek to avoid over-levered enterprises, which can encounter serious turbulence in choppy markets,” commented Naushad Virji.

About SP Funds

SP Funds is dedicated to offering an ethical approach to investing that avoids companies with significant debt. By adhering to AAOIFI guidelines, we ensure the securities in our ETFs avoid investments in businesses such as tobacco, pornography, gambling and interest-based finance. The end result is a collection of socially responsible investments that are in well capitalized companies. www.sp-funds.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial is the nation's leading independent broker dealer. LPL Financial serves more than 17,000 independent and registered investment advisors. The firm's Institution Services group supports financial advisors at approximately 700 regional and community banks and credit unions nationwide, visit www.lpl.com.

