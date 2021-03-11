Montrouge, France, March 11, 2021
DBV Technologies Reports Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments
DBV Technologies S.A. (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. The financials have been audited by the Company’s statutory auditors and were approved by the Board of Directors on March 11, 2021. The audit report will be issued by the Company’s auditors in March 2021.
“DBV ended 2020 well positioned to advance Viaskin Peanut towards potential approval in both the United States and European Union,” said Daniel Tasse, Chief Executive Officer of DBV Technologies. “We remain focused on advancing our strategic objectives in 2021 and beyond as we continue to work towards improving the lives of patients with food allergies.”
Recent Business Developments
Full-Year 2020 Financial Highlights1
DBV will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET/11:00 p.m. CET to discuss financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and to provide a general corporate update on the status of Viaskin Peanut in the US and EU.
This call is accessible via the below teleconferencing numbers, followed by the reference ID: 50114481.
A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/. A replay of the presentation will also be available on DBV’s website after the event.
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL POSITION (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
|U.S. GAAP2
|IFRS as adopted by EU3
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|$
|272,246
|$
|271,725
|$
|272,019
|$
|271,273
|of which cash and cash equivalents
|196,352
|193,255
|196,352
|193,255
|Liabilities
|66,754
|78,539
|66,754
|78,539
|Shareholders’ equity
|$
|205,491
|$
|193,186
|$
|205,265
|$
|192,734
|of which net result
|(159,555)
|(172,011)
|(159,374)
|(172,469)
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (unaudited)
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|U.S. GAAP2
|IFRS as adopted by EU3
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|$
|11,276
|$
|14,708
|$
|11,276
|$
|14,708
|Operating expenses :
|Research and development expenses
|(101,607)
|(115,103)
|(101,157)
|(114,663)
|Sales & marketing expenses
|(9,879)
|(21,560)
|(9,674)
|(21,438)
|General & administrative expenses
|(35,081)
|(49,068)
|(35,109)
|(48,954)
|Restructuring expenses
|(23,552)
|-
|(22,994)
|-
|Total Operating expenses
|(170,118)
|(185,731)
|(168,934)
|(185,055)
|Financial (Expenses)
|(724)
|(378)
|(1,726)
|(1,512)
|Income tax
|10
|(610)
|10
|(610)
|Net (loss)
|$
|(159,555)
|$
|(172,011)
|$
|(159,374)
|$
|(172,469)
|Basic/diluted Net loss per share attributable to shareholders
|$
|(2.95)
|$
|(4.65)
|$
|(2.95)
|$
|(4.66)
CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
|U.S. GAAP2
|IFRS as adopted by EU3
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net cash flow used in operating activities
|$
|(165,607)
|$
|(148,347)
|$
|(160,892)
|$
|(143,885)
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
|(2,865)
|(5,662)
|(2,865)
|(5,662)
|Net cash flows provided by financing activities
|149,548
|207,578
|144,837
|203,116
|Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(18,925)
|53,569
|(18,920)
|53,569
|Net cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|193,255
|140,572
|193,255
|140,572
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|22,022
|(886)
|22,017
|(886)
|Net cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|$
|196,352
|$
|193,255
|$
|196,352
|$
|193,255
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin™, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT™, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding the implementation of DBV’s global restructuring plan, the potential timing and impacts of the proposed restructuring and DBV’s ability to realize those benefits, DBV’s forecast of its cash runway, and DBV’s anticipated efforts to seek regulatory approval of Viaskin Peanut in the United States and the European Union. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, DBV’s product candidates have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and DBV’s ability to successfully execute on its restructuring plans. Furthermore, the timing of any action by the FDA and possible regulatory paths forward cannot be guaranteed. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements in this press release can be found in DBV’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, DBV’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in DBV’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and future filings and reports by DBV.Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.
Investor Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2363
anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com
Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com
1 The Company’s annual consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with both generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP") and International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as adopted by the European Union. Unless otherwise indicated, the financial figures presented in the Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights comply with both U.S GAAP and IFRS financial statements. Differences between U.S. GAAP and IFRS consolidated financial statements are mainly due to discrepancies arising from the application of lease accounting standards.
2 Unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("U.S. GAAP").
3 Unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as adopted by the European Union.
Attachment
DBV Technologies S.A.
Montrouge, FRANCE
DBV Technologies S.A. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: