TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) (the “Corporation” or “Red Pine”) is pleased to announce that it has received TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXVE”) approval for the consolidation of the common shares (the “Common Shares”) of the Corporation (the “Consolidation”). As previously announced in its press releases dated February 23, 2021 and March 11, 2020, shareholders of the Corporation approved a special resolution authorizing the Board of Directors to consolidate the Common Shares of the Corporation. The Board of Directors has confirmed the Corporation’s intention to proceed with a one (1) new for every ten (10) old consolidation (10:1) of its Common Shares (the “Conversion Ratio”). There will be no name change in conjunction with the Consolidation. The Corporation will continue to trade under the symbol “RPX” on the TSXVE (the “TSXVE”). The new ISIN number for the Consolidated Shares is CA75686Y7028 and the new CUSIP number is 75686Y702. There are currently 477,222,387 Common Shares outstanding; after giving effect to the Consolidation there will be approximately 47,722,239 Common Shares outstanding.



The shares will begin trading on the TSXVE on a post-Consolidation basis effective at the open of trading on March 15, 2021. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Red Pine has mailed letters of transmittal to its registered shareholders so they may submit their old certificates in order to obtain new common share certificates on a post-Consolidation basis. Registered Shareholders should follow the instructions on the Letter of Transmittal in order to exchange their old pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation share certificates. Shares held in uncertificated form by non-registered shareholders through brokerage accounts will be converted at the Conversion Ratio through each shareholder’s brokerage accounts. Non-registered shareholders should consult their broker for further information.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Corporation's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX".

For more information about the Corporation visit www.redpineexp.com.

Or contact:

Quentin Yarie, CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com

