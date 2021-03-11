Berlin, Maryland, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share. This dividend is payable on April 15, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2021.



About Calvin B. Taylor Bank

Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX: TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. Calvin B. Taylor Bank has 12 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.

Contact

M. Dean Lewis, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

410-641-1700, taylorbank.com