PLANO, Texas and PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) (the "Company"), a national homebuilding and land development firm, announced today that its subsidiary Team Builder, The Providence Group, will be opening its newest master planned neighborhood called Waterside for presales. The community is a joint venture partnership between Atlanta-based active adult land investment group, East Jones Bridge River Holdings, LLC, and The Providence Group. To join the VIP presale interest list, please visit www.theprovidencegroup.com/waterside.

Waterside is located in the epicenter of Peachtree Corners at 4415 East Jones Bridge Road, Peachtree Corners 30092, GA. The community has nearly half a mile of pristine Chattahoochee River frontage, sits adjacent to the 30-acre Jones Bridge Park, and is within 1.25 miles of the newly constructed Town Center with abundant shopping, dining and entertainment venues.

“Waterside is optimally located due to its close proximity to Gwinnett, North Fulton, and Forsyth counties,” said Jed Dolson, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Green Brick Partners. “We are excited to bring this one of a kind opportunity backed by the quality craftsmanship of The Providence Group to the area.”

The first phase of the community will include 56 single-family cottages with open concept designs, 3-4 bedrooms, and owner’s suites on the main level as well as single-family three-story cottages with four bedrooms, media rooms, and optional elevators. The community’s 91 townhomes will include two and three-story plans with 3-4 bedrooms, optional elevators, and 2-car garages. In addition to the townhomes, The Providence Group will be debuting a new line of 30 unique duplex townhomes with lofts and private garages. Initial pricing in Waterside is anticipated to start from the low $400’s for the duplex townhomes and go into the mid $600’s for the single-family homes.

“The age-in-place vision for the community will offer homebuyers the ability to purchase a new home in a neighborhood with limited availability where senior-focused living is planned for the later phases of the community,” said Warren Jolly, President of the Providence Group.

In addition to its riverside setting, Waterside will offer residents an abundance of resort-style amenities including ample green spaces, a clubhouse with fitness center, resort-style pool overlooking the river, a riverfront pavilion, and walking trails.

For more information on Waterside and to join the VIP interest list, please visit www.theprovidencegroup.com/waterside. The initial release of the for-sale homesites is planned for Spring of 2021. Due to high demand, The Providence Group is currently taking reservations on a first come, first served basis.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. Green Brick owns four homebuilders in Dallas, Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, and Trophy Signature Homes), as well as a controlling interest in homebuilders in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group), Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes), and Dallas, Texas (Centre Living Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Green Brick Mortgage, and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s homebuilding partners, please visit https://greenbrickpartners.com/team-builders/.

