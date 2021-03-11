PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) today reported net income of $2,093,000, or $0.29 per share, for its 2021 fiscal third quarter ended January 31, 2021 compared to net income of $338,000, or $0.04 per share, for the same period of the prior year. For the first nine months of 2021, AMREP had net income of $3,484,000, or $0.44 per share, compared to a net loss of $2,027,000, or $0.25 per share, for the same period of 2020.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a major holder of land and leading developer of real estate in New Mexico.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended January 31,
|2021
|2020
|Revenues
|$
|7,864,000
|$
|5,287,000
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,093,000
|$
|338,000
|Income (loss) per share – basic
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.04
|Income (loss) per share – diluted
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.04
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|7,343,000
|8,138,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|7,372,000
|8,174,000
|Nine Months Ended January 31,
|2021
|2020
|Revenues
|$
|21,326,000
|$
|14,014,000
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,484,000
|$
|(2,027,000
|)
|Income (loss) per share – basic
|$
|0.44
|$
|(0.25
|)
|Income (loss) per share – diluted
|$
|0.44
|$
|(0.25
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic
|7,872,000
|8,129,000
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – diluted
|7,903,000
|8,129,000
AMREP Corporation’s financial statements on Form 10-Q are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this release and will be available on AMREP’s website (www.amrepcorp.com/sec-filings/).
Adrienne M. Uleau
Vice President, Finance and Accounting
(610) 487-0907
AMREP Corporation
Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES
