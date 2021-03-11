SPARTA, N.J., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform to provide more effective and safer products, with its lead products VAZALORE™ 325 mg and VAZALORE™ 81 mg (referred to together as “VAZALORE”), announced today that Natasha Giordano, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rita O’Connor, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference as follows:



Date: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 Time: 2:30PM Eastern Time Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/plxp/2764916

The presentation will be webcast live at the aforementioned time, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.plxpharma.com, under the ‘Investors Relations’ Section.



About VAZALORE

VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule that provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin. It also reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers, as compared to immediate-release aspirin, common in an acute setting.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform to provide more effective and safer products. The PLxGuard drug delivery platform works by targeting the release of active pharmaceutical ingredients to various portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers associated with certain drugs.

To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

