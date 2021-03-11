CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights

($000’s except per share data)

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenue $ 83,472 $ 151,500 (45%) $ 365,750 $ 757,398 (52%) Operating (loss) income (4,013 ) 14,468 nm (36,539 ) 16,802 nm EBITDA (1) 19,546 35,805 (45%) 81,204 107,679 (25%) Cashflow 18,431 36,896 (50%) 73,437 111,727 (34%) Net (loss) income (1,732 ) 8,593 nm (30,455 ) 10,091 nm Attributable to shareholders (1,739 ) 8,523 nm (33,450 ) 10,527 nm Per Share Data (Diluted) EBITDA (1) $ 0.43 $ 0.79 (46%) $ 1.80 $ 2.36 (24%) Cashflow $ 0.41 $ 0.82 (50%) $ 1.63 $ 2.45 (33%) Attributable to shareholders: Net (loss) income $ (0.04 ) $ 0.19 nm $ (0.68 ) $ 0.23 nm December 31 December 31 Financial Position at 2020 2019 Change Total Assets $ 849,579 $ 997,161 (15%) Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 238,937 248,448 (4%) Working Capital (2) 138,940 103,234 35% Net Debt (3) 99,997 145,214 (31%) Shareholders’ Equity 510,987 543,142 (6%) Common shares (000’s)(4) Basic and diluted 45,081

45,262 - 45,083 45,553 (1%)

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

“nm” – calculation not meaningful

Total Energy’s results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 reflect an ongoing focus on operational safety and efficiency and preservation of the Company’s financial strength and liquidity in the face of continued challenging global industry conditions. Included in the financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $3.2 million of incremental depreciation expense resulting from a change in depreciation estimates in the Contract Drilling Services segment effective April 1, 2020, $0.9 million of unrealized foreign exchange losses on the translation of intercompany working capital balances of foreign subsidiaries and a $0.1 million increase to the Company’s allowance for doubtful accounts. $9.1 million was received during the fourth quarter of 2020 under various COVID-19 relief programs in Canada, the United States and Australia.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue (1) $ 23,288 $ 59,688 (61 %) $ 96,661 $ 186,868 (48 %) EBITDA (2) $ 6,275 $ 26,076 (76 %) $ 19,499 $ 41,388 (53 %) Revenue per operating day, dollars $ 19,246 $ 32,056 (40 %) $ 21,324 $ 25,266 (16 %) Operating days (3) 1,210 1,862 (35 %) 4,533 7,396 (39 %) Canada 747 902 (17 %) 2,648 3,602 (26 %) United States 286 564 (49 %) 781 2,253 (65 %) Australia 177 396 (55 %) 1,104 1,541 (28 %) Utilization, % 13 % 19 % (32 %) 12 % 18 % (33 %) Canada 10 % 12 % (17 %) 9 % 12 % (25 %) United States 24 % 31 % (23 %) 13 % 28 % (54 %) Australia 38 % 86 % (56 %) 60 % 84 % (29 %) Rigs 98 107 (8 %) 98 107 (8 %) Canada 80 82 (2 %) 80 82 (2 %) United States 13 20 (35 %) 13 20 (35 %) Australia 5 5 - 5 5 -

(1) Revenue for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2019 includes a $17.6 million contract termination payment.

(2) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(3) Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.

Revenue per operating day during the fourth quarter of 2020 was lower than the comparable quarter of 2019 due primarily to the receipt of a $17.6 million contract termination payment in 2019. Excluding this termination payment, fourth quarter revenue per operating day decreased approximately 15% on a year over year basis due to lower average pricing and the mix of equipment operating and segment EBITDA decreased by approximately 26%. Despite the year over year decline in revenue and EBITDA and excluding the termination payment received in 2019, the quarterly segment EBITDA margin increased from 20% in 2019 to 27% in 2020 as a result of cost management efforts and the receipt of COVID assistance. Fourth quarter operating days in Australia were negatively impacted with two rigs having been removed from service in the third quarter of 2020 for recertifications and upgrades. Both rigs have been contracted, with one rig scheduled to return to service in the second quarter and the second in the third quarter of 2021.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 6,975 $ 15,907 (56 %) $ 34,529 $ 65,446 (47 %) EBITDA (1) $ 2,198 $ 2,019 9 % $ 9,473 $ 9,548 (1 %) Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 9,361 $ 11,554 (19 %) $ 40,642 $ 38,607 5 % Pieces of rental equipment 10,650 10,590 1 % 10,650 10,590 1 % Canada 9,710 9,710 - 9,710 9,710 - United States 940 880 7 % 940 880 7 % Rental equipment utilization, % 7 % 13 % (46 %) 8 % 16 % (50 %) Canada 6 % 10 % (40 %) 7 % 14 % (50 %) United States 13 % 42 % (69 %) 19 % 38 % (50 %) Trucks 87 87 - 87 87 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Fourth quarter revenue in the RTS segment was 56% lower in 2020 as compared to 2019 due to a substantial decrease in equipment utilization, particularly in the United States. Despite this substantial decline in revenue, fourth quarter segment EBITDA increased by 9% on a year over year basis and the segment EBITDA margin increased by 146% from 13% in 2019 to 32% in 2020. The improvement in EBITDA margins is a result of efforts to right-size this segment’s operating infrastructure in response to prolonged reduced industry activity levels in Canada and the receipt of COVID relief funds. In addition, a substantial portion of the heavy truck fleet was taken out of service during 2020 to reduce operating costs and equipment wear and tear until such time as North American industry conditions warrant placing such units back into service.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 32,767 $ 40,666 (19 %) $ 136,005 $ 366,738 (63 %) EBITDA (1) $ 5,068 $ 4,155 22 % $ 21,906 $ 38,779 (44 %) Sales backlog at period end, $ millions $ 43.9 $ 48.6 (10 %) $ 43.9 $ 48.6 (10 %) Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 23,700 34,800 (32 %) 23,700 34,800 (32 %) Rental equipment utilization (2) 45 % 72 % (38 %) 61 % 69 % (12 %)

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

The year over year decrease in the CPS segment’s fourth quarter revenue was due primarily to a decrease in fabrication bookings over the past year and lower rental fleet utilization. Rental utilization was negatively impacted with the return of 6,500 horsepower of rental compression during the fourth quarter of 2020 following the bankruptcy of a United States customer. Cost control measures and the receipt of COVID relief funds contributed to a 52% year over year increase in the quarterly segment EBITDA margin which in turn resulted in a 22% increase in 2020 fourth quarter segment EBITDA relative to 2019. The fabrication sales backlog increased by $6.9 million, or 19%, from September 30, 2020 as the conversion rate of quoting activity to sales orders saw a modest increase during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Well Servicing (“WS”)

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 20,442 $ 35,239 (42 %) $ 98,555 $ 138,346 (29 %) EBITDA (1) $ 7,055 $ 8,273 (15 %) $ 28,126 $ 31,350 (10 %) Revenue per service hour, dollars $ 840 $ 836 1 % $ 869 $ 875 (1 %) Service Hours (2) 24,333 42,175 (42 %) 113,428 158,142 (28 %) Canada 13,042 18,387 (29 %) 42,011 66,995 (37 %) United States 1,837 4,716 (61 %) 10,734 17,961 (40 %) Australia 9,454 19,072 (50 %) 60,683 73,186 (17 %) Utilization, % (3) 25 % 41 % (39 %) 26 % 38 % (32 %) Canada 25 % 35 % (29 %) 20 % 32 % (38 %) United States 14 % 37 % (62 %) 21 % 35 % (40 %) Australia 36 % 72 % (50 %) 58 % 70 % (17 %) Rigs 83 83 - 83 83 - Canada 57 57 - 57 57 - United States 14 14 - 14 14 - Australia 12 12 - 12 12 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.

(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

WS segment revenue decreased in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to 2019 as a result of lower activity levels in all geographic regions. North American results were impacted by challenging market conditions following the outbreak of COVID-19 in March of 2020 while activity in Australia began to moderate in the third quarter of 2020 and remained lower through to the end of 2020. Cost management and the receipt of COVID relief funds contributed to a 47% year over year increase in fourth quarter segment EBITDA margin that mitigated the decline in EBITDA.

Corporate

With the implementation of additional procedures and safeguards, the Company maintained continuous operations in all jurisdictions throughout 2020. Despite the additional health and safety challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and a substantial decline in total hours worked, Total Energy achieved the lowest annual consolidated total recordable injury frequency (TRIF) rate in its 24-year history.

Significant measures were taken during 2020 to protect the financial strength and liquidity of the Company in the face of a historic decline in North American oil and natural gas drilling and completion activity. As a result, Total Energy was able to generate substantial free cash flow despite a 52% decrease in annual consolidated revenue. Cash from operating activities after changes in working capital was $86.1 million for 2020. After funding $13.5 million of net capital expenditures, $10.3 million of interest expense, $8.3 million of lease liability obligations and $2.7 million of dividends that were declared in 2019, the remaining $51.3 million of free cash flow was directed primarily towards the repayment of bank debt, which was reduced by $44.8 million, or 16%, during the year. The Company’s year-end cash position increased by 16%, or $3.1 million, compared to December 31, 2019.

Total Energy exited 2020 with $138.9 million of positive working capital (including $23.0 million of cash) and $85 million was available on the Company’s $255 million of revolving bank credit facilities. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at December 31, 2020 was 2.72%.

Outlook

The COVID-19 pandemic and consequential historic decline in global economic activity resulted in extremely difficult industry conditions during 2020. While oil and natural gas prices have recovered substantially over the past several months, producers remain cautious and North American activity levels remain low by historical measures. As such, Total Energy remains focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business, the disciplined deployment of capital and the repayment of bank debt. Subsequent to December 31, 2020, the amount drawn on the Company’s revolving credit facilities has been further reduced by $10 million to $160 million, resulting in $95 million of currently undrawn and available credit.

Total Energy’s Well Servicing segment has seen an increase in Canadian activity levels in 2021, driven in part by an increase in well abandonment activity as funding from the Government of Canada’s $1.7 billion well abandonment program began to accelerate in late 2020.

During the third quarter of 2020, two drilling rigs were removed from service in Australia for required recertifications. The first rig is expected to be completed and commence operations in April 2021. The second drilling rig has recently been contracted and requires $2.0 million of additional upgrades. This rig is expected to commence operations in July 2021.

Demand for compression equipment has also begun to slowly recover as evidenced by the modest increase in the fabrication sales backlog during the fourth quarter of 2020 that has continued into 2021 with improving fundamentals for North American natural gas. The Board of Directors of Total Energy has approved a $2.5 million increase to the 2021 capital budget for compression rental fleet additions. Including the second Australian rig upgrade, Total Energy’s 2021 capital expenditure budget now stands at $13.6 million plus $1.1 million of capital expenditure commitments that have been carried forward from 2020. Total Energy expects to finance its 2021 capital expenditure budget with cash on hand and cashflow from operations.

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months and the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 is attached to this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the 2020 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and reproduced in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report.





Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (audited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,996 $ 19,873 Accounts receivable 73,373 113,934 Inventory 95,586 105,672 Prepaid expenses and deposits 6,876 10,878 Income taxes receivable 1,287 4,403 Current portion of finance lease asset 566 664 200,684 255,424 Property, plant and equipment 636,996 730,435 Income taxes receivable 7,070 7,070 Deferred income tax asset 57 - Lease asset 719 179 Goodwill 4,053 4,053 $ 849,579 $ 997,161 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 46,410 $ 95,742 Deferred revenue 6,365 3,883 Dividends payable - 2,710 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,417 8,270 Current portion of long-term debt 2,552 41,585 61,744 152,190 Long-term debt 230,517 236,278 Lease liabilities 8,420 12,170 Deferred income tax liability 37,911 53,381 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 284,077 284,510 Contributed surplus 4,966 7,528 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,736 ) (16,722 ) Non-controlling interest 629 (236 ) Retained earnings 240,051 268,062 510,987 543,142 $ 849,579 $ 997,161





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Revenue $ 83,472 $ 151,500 $ 365,750 $ 757,398 Cost of services 59,107 102,212 266,720 597,336 Selling, general and administration 5,277 11,778 27,309 49,393 Other expense (income) 844 2,070 (5,969 ) 3,928 Share-based compensation 176 199 866 1,499 Depreciation 22,081 20,773 113,363 88,440 Operating income (loss) (4,013 ) 14,468 (36,539 ) 16,802 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,478 564 4,380 2,437 Finance costs, net (2,283 ) (3,233 ) (10,346 ) (12,938 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (4,818 ) 11,799 (42,505 ) 6,301 Current income tax expense (recovery) 768 (235 ) 3,075 (161 ) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (3,854 ) 3,441 (15,125 ) (3,629 ) Total income tax expense (recovery) (3,086 ) 3,206 (12,050 ) (3,790 ) Net income (loss) (1,732 ) $ 8,593 $ (30,455 ) $ 10,091 Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ (1,739 ) $ 8,523 $ (30,450 ) $ 10,527 Non-controlling interest 7 $ 70 $ (5 ) $ (436 ) Income (loss) per share: Basic and diluted earnings per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.19 $ (0.68 ) $ 0.23





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)



Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (1,732 ) $ 8,593 $ (30,455 ) $ 10,091 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI): Foreign currency translation adjustment (5,052 ) 19 (2,416 ) (10,626 ) Deferred tax effect 528 15 402 (776 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (4,524 ) 34 (2,014 ) (11,402 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (6,256 ) $ 8,627 $ (32,469 ) $ (1,311 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ (6,263 ) $ 8,557 $ (32,464 ) $ (875 ) Non-controlling interest $ 7 $ 70 $ (5 ) $ (436 )





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (audited) Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net (loss) income for the period $ (1,732 ) $ 8,593 $ (30,455 ) $ 10,091 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Depreciation 22,081 20,773 113,363 88,440 Share-based compensation 176 199 866 1,499 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1,478 ) (564 ) (4,380 ) (2,437 ) Finance costs 2,283 3,234 10,346 12,257 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currencies translation 903 2,025 (5,910 ) 2,610 Current income tax expense (recovery) 768 (235 ) 3,075 (161 ) Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (3,854 ) 3,441 (15,125 ) (3,629 ) Income taxes recovered (paid) (716 ) (570 ) 1,657 3,057 Cashflow 18,431 36,896 73,437 111,727 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable (3,569 ) 21,559 41,129 39,641 Inventory 6,522 (22,614 ) 10,086 (20,929 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits (3,506 ) 2,179 2,386 9,306 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,192 4,222 (43,398 ) (34,554 ) Onerous leases - - - 1,297 Deferred revenue (1,844 ) (1,697 ) 2,482 (33,433 ) 19,226 40,545 86,122 73,055 Investments: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (4,606 ) (9,013 ) (16,904 ) (49,313 ) Acquisition of non-controlling interest - - - (128 ) Proceeds on sale of other assets - - - 682 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 468 1,573 5,936 8,422 Changes in non-cash working capital items 238 92 (2,570 ) 1,128 (3,900 ) (7,348 ) (13,538 ) (39,209 ) Financing: Advances under long-term debt - 5,000 29,796 15,000 Repayment of long-term debt (10,626 ) (8,759 ) (74,590 ) (22,912 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,912 ) (1,881 ) (8,266 ) (7,164 ) Partnership distributions to non-controlling interests - (691 ) (125 ) (1,241 ) Payment of dividends - (2,721 ) (2,710 ) (10,949 ) Repurchase of common shares - (1,074 ) (427 ) (5,346 ) Interest paid (4,645 ) (3,198 ) (13,139 ) (12,001 ) (17,183 ) (13,324 ) (69,461 ) (44,613 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (1,857 ) 19,873 3,123 (10,767 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 24,853 - 19,873 30,640 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 22,996 $ 19,873 $ 22,996 $ 19,873

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services in the oil and natural gas industry through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in drilling, completion and production operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of natural gas compression and oil and natural gas process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2020 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 23,288 $ 6,975 $ 32,767 $ 20,442 $ - $ 83,472 Cost of services 16,006 4,062 26,516 12,523 - 59,107 Selling, general and administration 1,068 868 1,263 875 1,203 5,277 Other expense - - - - 844 844 Share-based compensation - - - - 176 176 Depreciation (3) 9,822 5,651 2,481 3,957 170 22,081 Operating income (loss) (3,608 ) (3,606 ) 2,507 3,087 (2,393 ) (4,013 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 61 153 80 11 1,173 1,478 Finance costs (32 ) (36 ) (85 ) (6 ) (2,124 ) (2,283 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (3,579 ) (3,489 ) 2,502 3,092 (3,344 ) (4,818 ) Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 319,075 199,793 215,533 104,743 10,435 849,579 Total liabilities 56,557 11,022 29,229 5,899 235,885 338,592 Capital expenditures 2,163 167 988 1,288 - 4,606





Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 46,821 $ 18,896 $ 17,755 $ - $ 83,472 Non-current assets (4) 419,332 155,175 67,261 - 641,768





As at and for the three months ended December 31, 2019 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 59,688 $ 15,907 $ 40,666 $ 35,239 $ - $ 151,500 Cost of services 31,582 10,955 34,408 25,267 - 102,212 Selling, general and administration 2,206 3,275 2,143 1,726 2,428 11,778 Other expense - - - - 2,070 2,070 Share-based compensation - - - - 199 199 Depreciation (2) 8,086 6,173 2,176 4,080 258 20,773 Operating income (loss) 17,814 (4,496 ) 1,939 4,166 (4,955 ) 14,468 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 176 342 40 27 (21 ) 564 Finance costs (71 ) (31 ) (107 ) (9 ) (3,015 ) (3,233 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 17,919 (4,185 ) 1,872 4,184 (7,991 ) 11,799 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 392,832 233,124 222,820 119,823 28,562 997,161 Total liabilities 75,670 26,515 56,547 8,104 287,183 454,019 Capital expenditures 3,405 2,209 2,720 679 - 9,013





Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 72,042 $ 47,174 $ 32,564 $ (280 ) $ 151,500 Non-current assets (4) 490,960 173,779 69,928 - 734,667





As at and for the year ended December 31, 2020 (audited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 96,661 $ 34,529 $ 136,005 $ 98,555 $ - $ 365,750 Cost of services 72,388 20,429 108,197 65,706 - 266,720 Selling, general and administration 5,900 5,692 6,474 4,750 4,493 27,309 Other income - - - - (5,969 ) (5,969 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 866 866 Depreciation (3) 64,297 23,493 9,603 15,241 729 113,363 Operating income (loss) (45,924 ) (15,085 ) 11,731 12,858 (119 ) (36,539 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,126 1,065 572 27 1,590 4,380 Finance costs (161 ) (93 ) (374 ) (31 ) (9,687 ) (10,346 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (44,959 ) (14,113 ) 11,929 12,854 (8,216 ) (42,505 ) Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 319,075 199,793 215,533 104,743 10,435 849,579 Total liabilities 56,557 11,022 29,229 5,899 235,885 338,592 Capital expenditures 4,703 1,024 7,922 3,243 12 16,904





Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 177,519 $ 84,294 $ 103,884 $ 53 $ 365,750 Non-current assets (4) 419,332 155,175 67,261 - 641,768





As at and for the year ended December 31, 2019 (audited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 186,868 $ 65,446 $ 366,738 $ 138,346 $ - $ 757,398 Cost of services 135,999 42,764 318,267 100,306 - 597,336 Selling, general and administration 8,599 14,581 11,299 6,759 8,155 49,393 Other expense - - - - 3,928 3,928 Share-based compensation - - - - 1,499 1,499 Depreciation(2) 32,478 29,512 9,303 16,537 610 88,440 Operating income (loss) 9,792 (21,411 ) 27,869 14,744 (14,192 ) 16,802 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment (882 ) 1,447 1,607 69 196 2,437 Finance costs (345 ) (138 ) (427 ) (29 ) (11,999 ) (12,938 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 8,565 (20,102 ) 29,049 14,784 (25,995 ) 6,301 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 392,832 233,124 222,820 119,823 28,562 997,161 Total liabilities 75,670 26,515 56,547 8,104 287,183 454,019 Capital expenditures 10,168 19,420 14,312 4,929 484 49,313





Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 308,274 $ 289,012 $ 152,736 $ 7,376 $ 757,398 Non-current assets (4) 490,960 173,779 69,928 - 734,667

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Effective July 1, 2019 the Company changed certain estimates relating to the useful life and residual value of equipment in the Rental and Transportation Services segment. See note 10 to the 2020 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details.

(3) Effective April 1, 2020 the Company changed certain estimates relating to the useful life and residual value of equipment in the Contract Drilling Services segment. See note 10 to the 2020 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements for further details.

(4) Includes property, plant and equipment, leased assets and goodwill.

Total Energy Services Inc. is a growth oriented energy services corporation involved in contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services, the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of natural gas compression and oil and natural gas process equipment and well servicing. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income, EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations.



(2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities.



(3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets.



(4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 16 to the Company’s 2020 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements.



