VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2021 first quarter financial results after market close on March 31, 2021. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place April 1, 2021 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).



Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com . There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Video Webcast: www.novagold.com/investors/events/ North American callers: 1-800-319-4610 International callers: 1-604-638-5340

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD’s website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.



NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Jason Mercier

Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227

www.novagold.com