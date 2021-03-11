EDMONTON, Alberta, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) today announced that it plans to release its 2020 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 financial results after markets close on March 25, 2021.



Management will conduct a conference call on March 26, 2021 at 12:00p.m. ET (10:00a.m. MT) to discuss its financial results. To participate, please dial (416) 406-0743 or (800) 806-5484 and use the required participant access code: 7494265#. The playback will be made available approximately four hours after the event at (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053, required access code: 3883793#.

ABOUT ALCANNA INC.

Alcanna is one of the largest private sector retailers of alcohol and cannabis in North America and the largest in Canada by number of stores – operating 197 alcohol retail stores in Alberta and British Columbia, and 34 cannabis retail stores in Alberta and Ontario.

Alcanna's common shares and convertible subordinated debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "CLIQ" and "CLIQ.DB", respectively.

Additional information about Alcanna Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.alcanna.com.

