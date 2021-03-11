New york, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global trace metal analysis market size is expected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.8%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth global trace metal analysis market can be accredited to the significantly growing adulteration practices in the food & beverage, cosmetics, and other industries, the introduction of drug safety certifications like the cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) by the FDA, rising government focus on food & drug safety, and increased spending on life sciences research & development activities. The fast-paced adoption of technologically enhanced trace metal analysis techniques across a wide range of industries, including the food & beverage, medical devices, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, chemical, oil & gas, and water & wastewater treatment, further drives the global market growth. Hence, the rising prevalence of food-borne and water-borne illnesses and the escalating demand for enhanced quality, safety, and purity of consumer goods is another factor creating growth opportunities for the trace metal analysis market.
Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3868
Trace metal analysis refers to the process of accurately detecting and quantifying the low levels of various trace metals like aluminum, lead, silicon, and cobalt in various food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetic, and oil & gas products. The process facilitates the quality control of these products while conforming to stringent product safety standards. Trace metal analysis has proven highly effective in detecting metal traces and contaminants that are dangerous to both human health and the environment. Therefore, these are increasingly being implemented across various industrial sectors worldwide. Inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES), inductively coupled plasma with mass spectrometry (ICP-MS), optical emission spectroscopy (OES), flame atomic absorption spectrometry (FAAS), and graphite furnace atomic absorption spectrometry (GFAAS) are the most widely used trace metal analysis methods. However, the soaring costs of trace metal analytical instruments are expected to pose major challenges to the market growth
Key Highlights of the Report:
Buy Your Copy Now (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3868
For the purpose of this report, the global trace metal analysis market has been segmented based on technology, instrument type, application, and region:
By Technology (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
By Instrument Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Click on the link to read key highlights of the report and look at projected trends for years to come: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/trace-metal-analysis-market
By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Take a Look at our Related Reports:
Transit Cards Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type (Bus Card, Subway Card, Others) By Application (Traffic, Transportation, Others), And By Region, Forecast To 2027
Augmented Reality in Retail Market Information By Device Type (Head Mounted Display, Handheld Device, Smart Augmented Reality Mirror), By Technology (Marker-based Augmented Reality, Marker-less Augmented Reality), By Retail Product Type (Furniture, Clothing, Groceries, Shoes, Jewelry, Toys, Makeup), And Region Forecast To 2027
E-Learning Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Technology (Online Learning, Learning Management Systems, Mobile Learning, Microlearning, Virtual Classrooms), By Application (Academic, Corporate, Healthcare, Government, Others), By Region, Forecast To 2027
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Read Full Press Release@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-trace-metal-analysis-market
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: