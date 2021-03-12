Encino, CA, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you’re looking to make small renovations to turn your house into the home you’ve always dreamed of, or you’re looking to maximize your profit margin when you sell, consider the advantages of upgrading your outdoor area with paver installation. Pavers can be installed anywhere, including your driveway, patio, and around your swimming pool. Visit >> https://www.eminentpavers.com



What are the Benefits of High-Quality Paver Installation?

A long-term asset. An attractive outdoor setting with tasteful decorative elements increases property value. By the time you sell your house, you’ll easily make back the cost of installing pavers.

An attractive outdoor setting with tasteful decorative elements increases property value. By the time you sell your house, you’ll easily make back the cost of installing pavers. An excellent first impression. Potential buyers will formulate their first impressions of your home based on what they see first: the exterior and outdoor areas.

Potential buyers will formulate their first impressions of your home based on what they see first: the exterior and outdoor areas. A place to unwind. Prepare for the warmer months of the year by designing an aesthetically pleasing garden and patio area perfect for relaxing in the sun or inviting friends and family over for cook-outs.

Prepare for the warmer months of the year by designing an aesthetically pleasing garden and patio area perfect for relaxing in the sun or inviting friends and family over for cook-outs. Easy repairs. A common concern is whether or not you’ll be able to access pipes and utilities underneath your driveway or patio if something needs to be fixed. Using pavers instead of a concrete slab or asphalt driveway makes this task significantly easier. If a burst pipe, for example, is in need of repair, all you need to do is remove the stones, repair the damaged pipe, and return the stones to their place.

A common concern is whether or not you’ll be able to access pipes and utilities underneath your driveway or patio if something needs to be fixed. Using pavers instead of a concrete slab or asphalt driveway makes this task significantly easier. If a burst pipe, for example, is in need of repair, all you need to do is remove the stones, repair the damaged pipe, and return the stones to their place. Easy cleaning and replacement. Pavers are easy to maintain and keep clean. Even in the case of a stained paver, all you have to do is replace the stained stone, rather than the whole driveway, as would be the case with a poured concrete driveway.

If you have decided to sell your home, here's how you can increase its value.

Ways to Increase Property Value

Don’t Forget the Garden

A healthy-looking, well-kept lawn is essential to the overall look of your outdoor space. Even if you’re not an avid gardener, some species of grass are easier to maintain than others (such as Bermuda grass and Tall Fescue grass), and synthetic turf is an environmentally friendly way to reap the aesthetic benefits as real grass without the effort of maintenance.

A garden pathway (or pathways) directing foot traffic from the patio to the poolside or other important location will help to protect your lawn from damage, as well as creating a more complete look.

Add to Your Pool

As a homeowner with a pool, the last thing you want is for one of your guests to slip and fall when everyone should be enjoying themselves in the summer sun. Prevent this kind of accident by installing non-skid, slip-resistant paving stones around the perimeter of your pool. (Contact a reputable paving stone installation professional with experience dealing with swimming pools to find out your options.)

You might also consider using pavers to build a short wall around your pool, providing an aesthetically pleasing way of separating your pool area from the rest of your property.

Decorative Options

Using the wide variety of colors, textures and finishes available, there is no limit on the designs and patterns you can use on your patio, pathway, driveway, or other area. Finish options include cobblestone, flagstone, tumbled, or embossed, while colors include terracotta brown, cream brown, sandstone, earth tones, and more. A certified paving installation specialist can help you create and finalize a beautiful design that compliments the exterior of your home.

