Publication conformément à l'article 8:6, § 1 de l'arrêté royal du 29 avril 2019 portant exécution du Code des sociétés et des associations


La NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") a aliéné un total de 144 850 actions propres en dehors de la bourse suite à l'exercice d'options sur actions. En conséquence, le nombre total d'actions détenues par Bekaert a diminué de 3 809 534 à 3 664 684.

Plan d'options sur actionsDateNombre d’options/actionsPrix d’exercice (€)
SOP 2010-20143 mars 20216 30025,140
SOP 2010-20143 mars 202162 40025,380
SOP 2010-20143 mars 20214 00021,450
SOP 2010-20143 mars 20216 30026,055
SOP 2010-20144 mars 20211 80026,055
SOP 2010-20145 mars 20211 20019,200
SOP 2010-20145 mars 20213 20025,380
SOP 2010-20145 mars 20215 00025,140
SOP 2015-20175 mars 20216 25026,375
SOP 2010-20148 mars 20217 00021,450
SOP 2010-20148 mars 20212 70025,140
SOP 2010-20149 mars 20212 10026,055
SOP 2010-20149 mars 20214 00025,140
SOP 2010-201410 mars 20212 00025,380
SOP 2010-201410 mars 20216 40026,055
SOP 2010-201410 mars 20219 20025,140
SOP 2010-201410 mars 20215 00019,200
SOP 2010-201410 mars 202110 00021,450

Pièce jointe