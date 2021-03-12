Publication conformément à l'article 8:6, § 1 de l'arrêté royal du 29 avril 2019 portant exécution du Code des sociétés et des associations
La NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") a aliéné un total de 144 850 actions propres en dehors de la bourse suite à l'exercice d'options sur actions. En conséquence, le nombre total d'actions détenues par Bekaert a diminué de 3 809 534 à 3 664 684.
|Plan d'options sur actions
|Date
|Nombre d’options/actions
|Prix d’exercice (€)
|SOP 2010-2014
|3 mars 2021
|6 300
|25,140
|SOP 2010-2014
|3 mars 2021
|62 400
|25,380
|SOP 2010-2014
|3 mars 2021
|4 000
|21,450
|SOP 2010-2014
|3 mars 2021
|6 300
|26,055
|SOP 2010-2014
|4 mars 2021
|1 800
|26,055
|SOP 2010-2014
|5 mars 2021
|1 200
|19,200
|SOP 2010-2014
|5 mars 2021
|3 200
|25,380
|SOP 2010-2014
|5 mars 2021
|5 000
|25,140
|SOP 2015-2017
|5 mars 2021
|6 250
|26,375
|SOP 2010-2014
|8 mars 2021
|7 000
|21,450
|SOP 2010-2014
|8 mars 2021
|2 700
|25,140
|SOP 2010-2014
|9 mars 2021
|2 100
|26,055
|SOP 2010-2014
|9 mars 2021
|4 000
|25,140
|SOP 2010-2014
|10 mars 2021
|2 000
|25,380
|SOP 2010-2014
|10 mars 2021
|6 400
|26,055
|SOP 2010-2014
|10 mars 2021
|9 200
|25,140
|SOP 2010-2014
|10 mars 2021
|5 000
|19,200
|SOP 2010-2014
|10 mars 2021
|10 000
|21,450
