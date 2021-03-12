Hong Kong, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARK released a research report about the analysis of the virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) industries. This report contains the latest developments in cutting-edge technological innovation. It believes that several high-end technologies such as VRAR are 10 times the investment opportunities in science and technology in the next 5 years.



ARK predicts that the AR market will expand from today's less than$1 billion to $130 billion in 2030. In the past few years, Snap chat, Facebook, and Apple have increased their investment in augmented reality technology, which has promoted the widespread use of AR tools on mobile devices. By 2022, the emergence of consumer-grade AR headsets will accelerate this trend.

According to Wright's law, to achieve complete visual immersion at a price comparable to that of a PC, VR headsets will be required to follow the curve of smartphones until 2030. Based on the proprietary scoring system UVI, today's first-class VR headsets can only achieve 10% of human visual immersion.

According to some research, in the next five years, the global game market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16%,from$175 billion in 2020 to approximately $365 billion in 2025. Meanwhile, in the next five years, the AR and VR market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 59%, from $2 billion to $28 billion in 2025.

Nowadays, due to the COVID-19, there is a greater demand for virtual reality and augmented reality technology, and the AR/VR industry has developed. For example, AR medical is used for remote diagnosis, and AR glasses are used for "cloud viewing". At the same time, in China, this year's5G communications speeded up construction, and also accelerated the entry of AR/VR equipment into the consumer era, with broad application prospects.

Unlike other traditional 3D display technologies, the holographic display does not need to rely on any external equipment (3D glasses, helmets), focusing on imaging in thin air and observing "floating" phantoms with the naked eye. The naked-eye 3D technology uses the grating principle. Although the effect is the same as the holographic display technology, it has strict requirements on distance and angle, and it is easy to cause vertigo and inconsistent images of the left and right eyes. In comparison, the holographic display technology has the advantages of no viewing angle limitation, and it can interact with aerial imaging in depth. This is a breakthrough in touch sensing interaction, which satisfies people's pursuit ofreal, natural, and three-dimensional visual effects.

In the future, when the holographic touch interactive technology is officially launched, everyone seems to have a "Dimension Door" that can immediately lead to the destination where they want to be. People only need to use the equipment indoors to enter new scenes, and the new scenes can be areas in the real world or virtual game worlds. People can enter the scenes with their respective "clone" holographic projection images and possess the "teleport" skill. You can also change the costume and hairstyle of the character in the image. The digital display panel can be released in the air with a wave of the palm, and the finger can slide and click anywhere on the panel. People can extract the physical camera from the interface for shooting, or search and reads information on the panel. These features will directly replace the functions of the mobile phone.

With the development of technology and the vigorous deployment of 5G, the holographic communication industry is about to explode, and "AR+AI" holography has become a breakthrough point in holographic technology. The holographic video calls that appeared in sci-fi movies in the past may be fully implemented in the 5G era.

Relying on the high-speed characteristics of 5G networks, holographic image communication can transmit 3D video signals with a large amount of data, which can show users a more real world. It is a qualitative leap in interactivity, and will become a disruptive technology for Internet social networking. At present, technology giants such as Samsung and Facebook have joined the field for technology research and development, showing that the technology application prospects are broad, and the number of Chinese companies engaged in the field of holographic projection has also increased significantly.

AR has always been regarded as one of the most anticipated application scenarios in the 5G era. WB Online Investment Limited, a subsidiary of Weibo Company, and a group of selected the US and Asian institutional investors have invested tens of millions of dollars in WIMI Hologram Cloud. Based on the construction of the streaming media AR system and VR investment layout, the investment of Weibo this time further enhances the space for the linkage development of 5G application scenarios and excavates the market increment in the 5G era.

According to the introduction, WIMI Hologram Cloud was found in 2015.It focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

The release of 5G holographic video calls marks a breakthrough in 5G independent networking technology, and the development of the 5G industry will be fully accelerated. By using dynamic human 3D reconstruction and 5G network transmission, it enables participating users to experience the real presence.

In 5G holographic video calls, human-to-human communication is no longer limited to both ends of the screen but can truly realize three-dimensional real-time interaction. Using the AR holographic device, the two parties on the phone are immediately put themselves in the same room, and can arbitrarily change the distance and perspective, see the other's gestures and body language, and even see the precise details of the other's skin.

By constructing a multi-angle shooting real-time modeling system, WIMI Hologram Cloud conducts a full-dimensional image scanning of the collected objects and synthesizes them into a three-dimensional model in real-time. Meanwhile, it has a six-degree matrix optical field system: the imaging field of the holographic virtual image is constructed by the comprehensive application of multiple light sources. It also has a binocular disparity intelligent enhancement system: it dynamically tracks the object trajectory and adjusts the light during the acquisition process to maintain the balanced value of binocular disparity. In addition, WIMI also has a multi-image dynamic fusion system, the holographic image high-speed processing algorithm, the stealth polyester optical imaging film, and the holographic virtual character voice reconstruction technology. The holographic cloud platform is an interactive platform covering the whole country for image collection and restoration, with data storage, image restoration, and holographic social attributes. Through the combination of the above systems, WIMI has constructed a complete 5G holographic communication application platform to support various online terminals and personal devices. In the meantime, it expands various mainstream 5G holographic applications, such as holographic social communication, holographic family interaction, holographic star interaction, holographic online education, and holographic online conference.

Compared with its domestic counterparts, WIMI has established a comprehensive holographic AR content library. The format of holographic AR content covers from 3D models to holographic short videos. In 2018, in terms of revenue, the number of customers, holographic AR content, and the number of holographic AR patents and software copyrights, WIMI is a leader in China's holographic AR industry. In 2018, WIMI owned approximately 4654 AR holographic contents, 106 software copyrights, and 219 technical patents.

WIMI has the world's leading 3D computer vision technology and SAAS platform technology. It uses AI algorithms to turn ordinary images into holographic 3D content, which is widely used in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communication, and other fields. Moreover, it has core technologies such as holographic face recognition, holographic face change, and holographic digital life and is seeking market cooperation and investment opportunities on a global scale. In the future, WIMI Hologram Cloud will expand the holographic ecology in the international market and aspire to become a leader in the global holographic cloud industry.

5G is a technological advancement of a basic communication method for mankind, and it does not have any political factors that everyone imagines. China has developed from 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G all the way, and has benefited greatly from the Internet and mobile Internet industries. Besides, the overall life efficiency and production efficiency have been greatly improved in China.

Commercial licenses have been issued, and the large-scale commercialization of the 5G is not far away. At present, the world is vigorously advancing 5G construction to seize the opportunity. In the future, there will be more development of scenario applications. As the next generationof computing platform, we will wait and seeto what extent that VRAR will evolve.

[Disclaimer] The copyright of this article belongs to the Antiprohense Research, the content is the author's personal views, this site only provides reference and does not constitute any investment and application suggestions. This site has the final interpretation right of this statement!

About Antiprohense

Antiprohense Team is a leading market research company in Hong Kong. They have built one of the premier proprietary research platforms on financial market, with an emphasis on emerging growth companies and paradigm-shifting businesses. Antiprohense team is professional in market research reports, industry insights & financing trends analysis. For more information, please visit http://www. antiprohense.com

Media contact

Company: Antiprohense Research

Contact: insights & financing

E-Mail: lt@Antiprohense.com

Website: http://www. antiprohense.com



