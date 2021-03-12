Dublin, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doors Market by Material (Metal, Wood, Plastic, Glass, Composite), Mechanism (Swinging, Sliding, Folding, Overhead), Product Type (Interior, Exterior), Mode of Application (New Construction, Aftermarket), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global doors market size is projected to grow from USD 90.6 billion in 2020 to USD 118.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2020 and 2025.
The growing construction industry and changing interior decor preferences of customers are driving the market for doors. However, high investment & installation costs of eco-friendly doors are expected to restrain this market. Rapid urbanization in emerging economies is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of doors. The major challenge faced by players is fluctuating raw material prices and growing environmental concerns and implementation of standards indoor products.
In terms of value, the wood segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by material, during the forecast period
Wood is projected to be the largest material segment indoors market. Wooden doors are aesthetically appealing; however, they are less thermally efficient, expensive, absorb moisture and easily rot which leads to high maintenance costs.
Swinging doors is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The swinging doors segment is the fastest-growing mechanism used for door systems and contributing the largest share to the global doors systems market. These are more cost-effective and require lesser maintenance as compared to folding, revolving, and sliding doors.
In terms of value, the Interior doors segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by product type, during the forecast period
Interior doors are the largest product type segment indoors market. These doors are lighter, thinner, and smaller in comparison to exterior doors. They are not soundproof or weatherproof as they do not include weather-stripping features. Changing lifestyles and growing expenditure on residential buildings drive the market for interior doors.
Residential doors are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The residential segment is the fastest-growing product type in the doors market. This is attributed to the changing preferences and trends, which could require renovations and replacements. There is a rise in demand for green buildings, especially in the North American market as there are various regulations in place that make it obligatory to use sustainable and energy-efficient materials in both, commercial and residential buildings.
In terms of value, the new construction segment is projected to account for the largest share of the doors market, by mode of application, during the forecast period
Based on the mode of application, the doors market has been segmented into aftermarket and new construction. In 2019, the new construction segment dominated the doors market. This is attributed to the changing preferences and trends, which could require renovation and remodeling. The demand for doors is expected to be driven by factors such as reduced noise, better comfort, and greater aesthetic appeal.
The APAC region leads the doors market in terms of value
APAC is the fastest-growing region for the doors market. The growth in demand for doors in the region can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries. The demand for customized doors is growing rapidly in the region, owing to the high demand from the infrastructural sector for aesthetic appeal. As a result, the market has been positively impacted.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Doors Market
4.2 Doors Market, by Material
4.3 Doors Market, by Product Type
4.4 Doors Market, by Application
4.5 Doors Market in APAC
4.6 Doors Market, by Key Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Value Chain Analysis
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth of the Construction Industry
5.2.1.2 Changing Interior Decor Preferences of Customers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Investment & Installation Costs of Eco-Friendly Doors
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Replacement Doors from the Renovations Sector
5.2.3.2 Increase in Spending on Customization of Doors
5.2.3.3 Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
5.2.4.2 Growing Environmental Concerns and Implementation of Standards in Door Products
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Doors Market
5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.4 Technology Analysis
5.5 Patent Analysis
5.5.1 Methodology
5.5.2 Document Type
5.5.3 Patent Publication Trends
5.5.4 Insight
5.5.5 Jurisdiction Analysis
5.5.6 Top Patent Applicants
5.6 Average Price Analysis
5.7 Macroeconomic Overview
5.7.1 Development of Economy, Gdp (Purchasing Power Parity), 2015
5.7.2 Gdp & Contribution to the Construction Industry, by Country
6 Doors Market, by Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Wood
6.2.1 Demand for Aesthetically Appealing Doors to Drive the Market
6.3 Glass
6.3.1 Increased Demand for Glass Doors in Office Spaces to Drive the Market
6.4 Metal
6.4.1 Increasing Security Concerns to Drive the Demand for Metal Doors
6.5 Plastic
6.5.1 Low Cost, Low Maintenance, and Convenience to Drive the Market for Plastic Doors
6.6 Composite
6.6.1 Increase in the Use of Composite Door for Gaining More Strength and Noise Reduction
7 Doors Market, by Mechanism
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Swinging Doors
7.2.1 Demand for Swinging Doors in Residential Buildings to Drive the Market
7.3 Sliding Doors
7.3.1 Increased Demand for Sliding Doors in Residential Spaces to Drive the Market
7.4 Folding Doors
7.4.1 Increasing Use of Folding Doors in Residential, Restaurants, and Commercial Projects to Drive the Market
7.5 Overhead Doors
7.5.1 Increased Use of Overhead Doors for Garage and Automobile Parking to Drive the Demand
7.6 Others
8 Doors Market, by Product Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Interior Doors
8.2.1 Changing Lifestyles and Growing Expenditure on Residential Buildings to Drive the Market
8.3 Exterior Doors
8.3.1 Increased Demand for Technologically Advanced Doors to Drive the Market
9 Doors Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Non-Residential
9.2.1 Hospitals
9.2.1.1 Demand for Strict Hygiene to Drive the Doors Market
9.2.2 Offices
9.2.2.1 Increased Security Concerns in Office Spaces to Drive the Demand
9.2.3 Hotels
9.2.3.1 Development in the Hotel Market Across the Globe to Advance Rapidly, Thus Driving the Demand for Doors in the Sector
9.2.4 Government Buildings
9.2.4.1 Increasing Security Concerns in Government Buildings to Drive the Demand for Security Doors
9.2.5 Educational Institution
9.2.5.1 Increasing Number of Educational Institutions to Drive the Demand
9.2.6 Retail
9.2.6.1 Retail is the Fastest-Growing Segment, Which Drives the Demand for Doors
9.2.7 Others
9.3 Residential
9.3.1 Single-Family
9.3.1.1 Increase in Expenditure on High-Quality Exterior Doors for Better Security to Drive the Market
9.3.2 Multi-Family
9.3.2.1 Increase in Focus on Green Buildings to Drive the Market
10 Doors Market, by Mode of Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 New Construction
10.2.1 New Residential and Non-Residential Constructions to Drive the Market
10.3 Aftermarket
10.3.1 Increased Demand for Innovative or Customized Doors to Drive the Market
11 Doors Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 APAC
11.3 North America
11.4 Europe
11.5 Latin America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Impact of COVID-19 on Doors Market
12.1 Shift in Institutional/Industrial Customers
12.1.1 Disruption in the Industrial/Commercial Sectors
12.1.2 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production
12.1.2.1 Impact on the Construction of New Facilities
12.1.2.2 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains
12.1.3 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities
12.1.3.1 Measures Taken by Customers
12.1.3.2 Customers' Perspective on the Growth Outlook
12.2 Shift in Residential Customer Segments
12.2.1 Disruption in the Construction Industry
12.2.2 Impact on Customer Spending Patterns
12.2.2.1 Changing Income Levels
12.2.2.2 Customers' Perspective on the Growth Outlook/New Construction
12.3 Biggest Gainers, by Top Sectors
12.3.1 Heavy & Civil Engineering
12.4 Biggest Losers, by Top Sectors
12.4.1 Residential
12.4.2 Non-Residential
12.5 Biggest Gainers, by Top Construction Technologies
12.5.1 Prefabricated Technology
12.5.2 Automated Construction Technology
12.5.3 Computer Integrated/Smart Construction Techniques
12.6 Winning Strategies of Construction Companies to Gain Market Share
12.6.1 Short-Term Strategies (Till Dec 2020)
12.6.2 Mid-Term Strategies (2021-2022)
12.6.3 Long-Term Strategies (2022 Onwards)
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.2.1 Star
13.2.2 Emerging Leaders
13.2.3 Pervasive
13.2.4 Emerging Companies
13.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.4 Business Strategy Excellence
13.5 Market Ranking of Key Players
13.6 Competitive Scenario
13.6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.6.2 New Product Launches
13.6.3 Agreements & Partnerships
13.6.4 Investments & Expansions
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Assa Abloy
14.2 Dorma Kaba
14.3 Allegion plc
14.4 Masonite
14.5 Andersen Corporation
14.6 Simpson Door Company
14.7 Jeld-Wen, Inc.
14.8 Pgt
14.9 Fancy Doors & Mouldings
14.10 Cornerstone Building Brands
14.11 Other Companies
14.11.1 Arcat
14.11.2 Lacantina Doors
14.11.3 Boon Edam
14.11.4 Pella Corporation
14.11.5 The Lyon & Billard Lumber Co.
14.11.6 Atrium
14.11.7 Fenesta
14.11.8 Corinthian Doors
14.11.9 Hormann
14.11.10 Mi Windows and Doors, LLC
14.11.11 Novoferm GmbH
14.11.12 Marvin
14.11.13 Viwintech Window & Door Inc.
14.11.14 Therma-Tru Corp.
14.11.15 OCM Industrial Doors
15 Appendix
15.1 Discussion Guide
