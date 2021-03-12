Dublin, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Newborn Screening Market by Product (Instrument, Consumables), Test Type (Dried Blood Spot, Hearing Screening, CCHD),Technology (Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Immunoassay, Enzyme Assay, Molecular, Pulse Oximetry),End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global newborn screening market size is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2026 from USD 0.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
The rapid growth in the newborn screening rate, the increasing prevalence of newborn metabolic, hormonal and genetic diseases, and favourable government policies are driving the growth of newborn screening.
Newborn Disorder screening instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the newborn screening market in 2019.
Based on instrument, the newborn screening market is segmented into newborn disorder screening instruments, newborn hearing screening instruments, and pulse oximeters. Newborn disorder screening instruments accounted for the largest share in 2019. These instruments can screen for the majority of newborn disorders and thus see the highest demand. Government support and the implementation of newborn screening programs also support the market.
Dry blood spot tests accounted for the largest share of the newborn screening market in 2019.
The newborn screening market, by test, is segmented into dry blood spot tests, hearing screening tests, and critical congenital heart defect (CCHD) screening tests. In 2019, the dry blood spot tests segment accounted for the largest share of the newborn screening market due to the wide acceptance of dry blood spot tests for screening disorders. Most metabolic, hormonal, and genetic disorders are diagnosed using dry blood spot tests.
Asia Pacific estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In this report, the newborn screening market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the presence of a large pool of newborn, increasing prevalence of newborn disorders, increasing awareness about early diagnosis of disease, and rising focus of key players in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Newborn Screening Market Overview
4.2 Newborn Screening Market, by Product, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)
4.3 North American Newborn Screening Market, by Product and Country
4.4 Newborn Screening Market: Geographic Snapshot
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Newborn Disorders
5.2.1.2 Newborn Screening Programs and Legislation
5.2.1.3 Favorable Reimbursement Policies
5.2.2 Opportunities
5.2.2.1 Growth Potential of Emerging Economies
5.2.3 Challenges
5.2.3.1 Availability of Refurbished Products
5.3 COVID-19 Impact on Newborn Screening
5.4 Pricing Analysis
5.5 Patent Analysis
5.6 Trade Analysis
5.6.1 Trade Analysis for Spectrometers
5.7 Value Chain Analysis
5.8 Supply Chain Analysis
5.9 Ecosystem Analysis
5.10 Technology Analysis
5.11 PESTLE Analysis
5.12 Regulatory Landscape
5.13 Porter's Five Analysis
6 Newborn Screening Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Consumables
6.2.1 Assay Kits & Reagents
6.2.1.1 Assay Kits & Reagents Hold the Largest Share of the Consumables Market
6.2.2 Other Consumables
6.3.1 Newborn Disorder Screening Instruments
6.3.1.1 Fully Automated Instruments
6.3.1.1.1 Fully Automated Instruments Dominate the Disorder Screening Instruments Market
6.3.1.2 Other Instruments
6.3.2 Newborn Hearing Screening Instruments
6.3.2.1 Accessories
6.3.2.1.1 the Accessories Segment Dominates the Hearing Screening Instruments Market
6.3.2.2 Devices
6.3.2.2.1 Government Recommendations Ensure Sustained Demand for Hearing Screening Devices
6.3.3 Pulse Oximeters
6.3.3.1 the High Prevalence of Cchd and Recommendations for Pulse Oximetry Testing Drive the Market Growth
7 Newborn Screening Market, by Test
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Dry Blood Spot Tests
7.2.1 Dry Blood Spot Tests Dominate the Newborn Screening Market
7.3 Hearing Screening Tests
7.3.1 Recommendations from Government Organizations to Support the Market Growth
7.4 Critical Congenital Heart Defect Screening Tests
7.4.1 APAC to Show Rising Demand for Cchd Screening Tests
8 Newborn Screening Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Immunoassays & Enzymatic Assays
8.2.1 Enzymatic and Immunoassays Dominate the Newborn Screening Market, by Technology
8.3 Tandem Mass Spectrometry
8.3.1 North America Holds the Largest Share of the Tandem Mass Spectrometry Market
8.4 Molecular Assays
8.4.1 Rising Number of Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Cases in Newborns to Support the Market Growth
8.5 Hearing Screening Technologies
8.5.1 APAC Expected to Register Highest Growth Rate in this Market
8.6 Pulse Oximetry
8.6.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cchd to Support the Market Growth
8.7 Other Technologies
9 Newborn Screening Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Clinical Laboratories
9.2.1 Presence of Skilled Professional and Robust Infrastructure to Support the Market Growth
9.3 Hospitals
9.3.1 North America Dominates the Hospitals Segment
10 Newborn Screening Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.1.1 Availability of Reimbursement in the Country is Expected to Support the Market Growth
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Investments for Newborn Screening in Canada to Support Market Growth
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Germany Holds the Largest Share of the European Newborn Screening Market
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 France Accounted for the Second-Largest Market Share in Europe
10.3.3 UK
10.3.3.1 Favorable Initiatives and Reimbursement Scenario Indicate Strong Prospects for Market Growth
10.3.4 Spain
10.3.4.1 Availability of Health Insurance to Support the Market Growth in the Country
10.3.5 Italy
10.3.5.1 Amendments by the Italian Government Support Newborn Screening in the Country
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.1.1 China Dominates the Newborn Screening Market in the APAC
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.2.1 Rising Testing Volumes and Growing Healthcare Expenditure Drive the Market
10.4.3 Australia
10.4.3.1 Favorable Government Policies in the Country Drive the Growth of the Market
10.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 Rest of the World
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Company Evaluation Matrix
11.3.1 Stars
11.3.2 Emerging Leaders
11.3.3 Pervasive Players
11.3.4 Participants
11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups)
11.4.1 Progressive Companies
11.4.2 Starting Blocks
11.4.3 Responsive Companies
11.4.4 Dynamic Companies
11.5 Competitive Scenario
11.5.1 Product Launches & Approvals
11.5.2 Deals
11.5.3 Other Developments
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Major Players
12.1.1 PerkinElmer
12.1.2 Demant
12.1.3 Natus Medical
12.1.4 Masimo
12.1.5 Ab Sciex
12.1.6 Medtronic
12.1.7 Baebies
12.1.8 Intelligent Hearing Systems Corp.
12.1.9 Welch Allyn
12.1.10 Waters Corporation
12.1.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.1.12 Trivitron Healthcare
12.2 Start-Ups/SME Players
12.2.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.2.2 Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals
12.2.3 Parseq Lab
12.2.4 Recipe Chemicals + Instruments Gmbh
12.2.5 Zivak Technologies
12.2.6 Camag
12.2.7 Otodynamics
12.2.8 Zentech
12.2.9 Vivosonic
12.2.10 Mp Biomedicals
12.2.11 Centogene
12.2.12 Drg International
12.2.13 Regis Technologies
13 Appendix
13.1 Insights from Industry Experts
13.2 Discussion Guide
13.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal
13.4 Available Customizations
13.5 Related Reports
13.6 Author Details
