Dublin, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market by Type (PA, PEI, PEEK & PEKK, Reinforced), Form (Filament & Pellet, Powder), Technology (FDM, SLS), Application, End-use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market is projected to grow from USD 72 million in 2020 to USD 202 million by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9% between 2020 and 2025.

3D printing high performance plastic are a group of polymers that have heat distortion temperature greater than 150 degrees Celsius. These material features excellent properties such as extreme temperature resistance, superior strength & rigidity, increased durability, and high resistance to chemicals. However, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across all the end-use industries has affected the 3D printing high performance plastic market adversely.

PEEK & PEKK type is the fastest-growing segment in the 3D printing high performance plastic market in terms of both value and volume

PEEK & PEKK high-performance, engineering thermoplastic characterized by an unusual combination of properties such as superior mechanical strength, high chemical resistance, and very high strength to weight ratio. There are many companies in the market offering PEEK includes Victrex (VICTREX, PEEK VICOTE), Lehman & Voss (LUVOCOM), Evonik Industries AG (VESTAKEEP), and Solvay Group (Ketaspire, Novaspire. On the other hand, companies such as Lehvoss Group, Oxford Performance Materials, EOS, and Solvay offer PEKK. Most of these companies have been making huge R&D investments and hold significant stakes in the 3D printing industry.

Selective laser sintering (SLS) technology is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR in terms of value and volume

SLS is the fastest growing 3D technology that uses thermoplastic powder for making 3D printed parts. SLS technology is used for 3D printing PA, PEEK, and PEKK powder by aircraft, automotive, and consumer goods manufacturers. The technology is expected to advance its footprint in 3D printing other high performance plastics such as PAI, PSU, and PPSU.

Filament and pellet form is the largest used form of 3D printing high performance plastic in terms of both value and volume

The 3D printing high performance plastic in filament and pellet form dominated the market in 2019. The majorly used FDM technology employs high performance plastic filaments in the process. Companies such as Arkema, Solvay, Stratasys, Victrex, Evonik, and SABIC offer high performance plastics in the filament and pellet forms. However, powder form is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to their increasing adoption in the aerospace & defense industry and technological development in powder bed fusion technology.

Medical & healthcare is the largest end-use industry of 3D printing high performance plastic in terms of both value and volume

3D printing high performance plastic are widely used in medical & healthcare industry. Materials such as PEEK have found novel applications in spine implant design and is now broadly accepted as a radiolucent alternative to metallic biomaterials in the spine implant field. They also have high demand in orthopedic implants and bio-printing human organs. Variety of 3D printing high performance plastic are also used in manufacturing medical devices such as surgical equipment, prosthetics & implants, and tissue engineering products driving the growth of the market.

North America is the leading 3D printing high performance plastic market in terms of both value and volume

North America accounted for the major share in the 3D printing high performance plastics market, followed by Europe and APAC. The robust medical & healthcare, government support for aerospace & defense industries, and huge investments in research & development of novel high-performance plastics are triggering the growth of these plastics in the region. The region accounts for significant share of the global healthcare expenditure, which offers new avenues for medical-grade high performance plastic manufacturers to tap the medical & healthcare industry of the region.

The US is one of the largest markets for 3D printing high-performance plastics in the world, with some of the major companies, such as Stratasys, Oxford Performance Materials, 3D Systems Corporation, and 3DXTECH, in the country. Additionally, the US hosts one of the largest numbers of 3D printing start-ups in the world. This is further likely to supplement to the growth of the market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market

4.2 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market, by Application and Region

4.3 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market, by Form

4.4 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market, by Technology

4.5 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market, by End-use Industry

4.6 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for 3D Printing High Performance Plastic from Medical & Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, and Automotive Industries

5.2.1.2 Development of Application-Specific Grades of 3D Printing High Performance Plastics

5.2.1.3 Government Initiatives to Support Adoption of 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Technologies in Different Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Environmental Concerns Regarding Disposal of 3D Printed Plastic Products

5.2.2.2 Skepticism Regarding Acceptance of New Technologies in Emerging Economies

5.2.2.3 Declining Economy due to COVID-19

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Grades of 3D Printing High Performance Plastics

5.2.3.2 Growing Penetration of Reinforced 3D Printing High Performance Plastics in Functional Part Manufacturing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Manufacturing Cost of Commercial Grades of 3D Printing High Performance Plastic

5.2.4.2 Reducing Lead Time

5.2.4.3 Market Recovery from COVID-19

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Ecosystem: 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.4 Pricing Analysis

6.5 Patent Analysis

6.5.1 Methodology

6.5.2 Document Type

6.5.3 Insights

6.5.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.5.5 Jurisdiction Analysis for 3D Printing High Performance Plastics

6.6 Key Market for Import/Export

6.6.1 US

6.6.2 Germany

6.6.3 France

6.6.4 UK

6.6.5 China

6.7 Case Study Analysis

6.8 Tariff and Regulations

6.9 YCC Shift: 3D Printing High Performance Plastic

7 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

7.3 Trends in Aerospace Industry

7.3.1 Disruption in the Industry

7.3.2 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

7.3.3 Impact on Customers' Revenue

7.3.4 Most Affected Countries

7.3.5 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

7.3.6 New Opportunities

7.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends in Automotive Industry

7.4.1 Introduction

7.4.2 Trends in Automotive Industry

7.4.3 Disruption in the Industry

7.4.3.1 Impact on Revenue Generated from Customers

7.4.3.2 Most Affected Countries

7.4.3.3 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains

7.4.3.4 Impact on Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand due to Lower Oil Prices

7.4.4 New Opportunities

7.4.4.1 Measures Taken by Customers

7.4.4.2 Customers' Perspective on Growth

8 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Polyamide (PA)

8.3 Polyetherimide (PEI)

8.4 Polyether Ether Ketone & Polyether Ketone Ketone (PEEK & PEKK)

8.5 Reinforced HPP

8.6 Others

8.6.1 (Polyphenylsulfone) PPSU

8.6.2 (Polyamide-Imide) PAI

8.6.3 (Polysulfone) PSU

8.6.4 (Polyether Sulfone) PES

9 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market, by Form

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Filament and Pellet

9.3 Powder

10 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market, by Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

10.3 Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

11 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Prototyping

11.2.1 Develop Models at Low Costs and Reduced Time

11.3 Tooling

11.3.1 Manufacture Components at Low Cost Without Compromising on Quality and Functionalities

11.4 Functional Part Manufacturing

11.4.1 Shift Towards Bulk Manufacturing to Drive Penetration of 3D Printing High Performance Plastics

12 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market, by End-use Industry

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Medical & Healthcare

12.2.1 High Demand for Making Medical Devices, Implants, and Bio-Printing Human Organs

12.3 Aerospace & Defense

12.3.1 High Demand for Replacing Metal Components to Increase Fuel Efficiency

12.4 Transportation

12.4.1 High Demand for Prototyping Automotive Components

12.5 Oil & Gas

12.5.1 High Demand for Manufacturing Stiff, Light, Durable, and Corrosion Resistance Components

12.6 Others

12.6.1 Electrical & Electronics

12.6.2 Consumer Goods

12.6.3 Industrial

13 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market Size, by Region

13.1.2 North America

13.1.3 North America: 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market Size, by Form

13.1.4 North America: 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market Size, by Type

13.1.5 North America: 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market Size, by End-use Industry

13.1.6 North America: 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market Size, by Country

13.1.6.1 US

13.1.7 US: 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market Size

13.1.7.1 Canada

13.1.8 Canada: 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market Size

13.1.8.1 Mexico

13.1.9 Mexico: 3D Printing High Performance Plastic Market Size

13.2 Europe

13.3 APAC

13.4 MEA

13.5 South America

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Market Evaluation Framework

14.3.1 New Product Launch/ Development

14.3.2 Acquisition

14.3.3 Agreement/Contract/Partnership

14.3.4 Expansion

14.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

14.5 Company Evaluation Matrix

14.5.1 Star

14.5.2 Pervasive

14.5.3 Participants

14.5.4 Emerging Leaders

14.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

14.7 Business Strategy Excellence

14.8 Start-Up/Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Matrix

14.8.1 Progressive Companies

14.8.2 Responsive Companies

14.8.3 Dynamic Companies

14.8.4 Starting Blocks

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Arkema S.A.

15.2 Royal DSM N.V.

15.3 Stratasys, Ltd.

15.4 Evonik Industries AG

15.5 3D Systems Corporation

15.6 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

15.7 Victrex plc

15.8 Solvay Group

15.9 Oxford Performance Materials

15.10 SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation)

15.11 Other Key Players

15.11.1 BASF New Business GmbH

15.11.2 3DXTECH

15.11.3 3D4Makers

15.11.4 Lehman & Voss &Co.

15.11.5 Treed Filaments

15.11.6 DuPont

15.11.7 Toray

16 Appendix

16.1 Discussion Guide

16.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

16.3 Available Customizations

