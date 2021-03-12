Dublin, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Magazine Intelligence Future Fleets Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The inaugural Future Fleets Report is a comprehensive review of the most innovative fleets in place across the leading mines and development projects in the industry. It attempts to quantify how this equipment is being deployed, how it is changing operations, the next steps for innovation and, wherever possible, how much capital is being invested.



Find out and discover:

What equipment suppliers are companies using?

Are investments in fleets delivering on targeted ROIs?

What trends in equipment are emerging?

Methodology:



The data for analysis has been aggregated through a global research effort, using basic desktop resources combined with qualitative interviews with operators and suppliers wherever possible. Each profile considers 11 categories: mine type, location, commodity, production, ownership, equipment, operation overview, commencement date, investment/CAPEX, investment drivers, and next steps/outlook.



The numbers were crunched according to both number of units on-site as well as brand.



Key Topics Covered:



FOREWORD



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

i Discussion

ii Heat Map



2 REVIEW

i Commentary



3 PROFILES

i Precious Metals

ii Base Metals

iii Other Commodities



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myv70u

