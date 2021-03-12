DANBURY, Conn., March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in fuel cell technology—with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy—today announced it has joined Hydrogen Europe, the leading European association representing the interests of the hydrogen and fuel cell industry and its stakeholders. FuelCell Energy, by joining Hydrogen Europe, joins a community of major companies working to significantly advance and accelerate the hydrogen economy.



“We, at FuelCell Energy, have set our sights on becoming a leading global player in the distributed hydrogen production market,” said Mr. Jason Few, President and CEO. “FuelCell Energy brings its over 50 years of experience of developing, commercializing, manufacturing and operating utility scale fuel cell power platforms to the growing hydrogen space. We are proud to join Hydrogen Europe and work alongside the many well-respected industry and research experts to advance this important movement.”

Mr. Few continued, “We have been investing in and developing hydrogen production technology over the past twenty years, as we have long recognized the role hydrogen will play in decarbonizing the energy landscape. We continue to advance our solid oxide electrolyzer, adding to our existing platform of carbonate-based fuel cell hydrogen production. This portfolio approach provides flexibility for production of green, blue or grey hydrogen as needed for the diverse and broadening range of hydrogen applications."

FuelCell Energy, while headquartered in the United States, operates a manufacturing and service center in Germany that services the broader European market.

