MADRID, Spain, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Casino777.es family of online gaming providers is known for bringing together the best selection of online slots on the internet. The latest provider to join is Evolution whose acclaimed series of online games will bring a special touch to the Casino777 library.



Our online casino offers only the very best online games, that is, high quality games that give all players a great casino experience. Evolution’s products meet these requirements as they have incredible graphics, adventurous themes and bonus features. Some of the most well-known games offered by Evolution are Roulette and Auto Roulette – fans of roulette classics shouldn’t miss this opportunity.

Casino777.es marketing manager, Adriana Díaz, adds: "Evolution is a provider that stands out for offering classic games with a touch of originality and fun. At Casino777.es we’re certain that Evolution will add freshness and excitement to our site. Evolution is sure to become one of our users' favourite providers, appealing not only to roulette fans, but to anyone who enjoys good games”.

