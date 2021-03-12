The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S





The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) will hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday 8 April 2021 at 10.00 AM (CEST).

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a completely electronic general meeting without the possibility of physical attendance.

The documents to be presented at the Annual General Meeting, including the Company’s Annual Report, Remuneration Report, and the notice convening the Annual General Meeting as well as information on how to attend electronically, including how to vote and ask questions, are available at investor.maerskdrilling.com/general-meetings .

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting is attached.



For further information, please contact:

Michael Harboe-Jørgensen

Head of Investor Relations

+45 2328 5733

Michael.harboe-jorgensen@maerskdrilling.com

Kristoffer Apollo

Head of Media Relations

+45 2790 3102

Kristoffer.apollo@maerskdrilling.com





