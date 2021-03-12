TORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lysander Funds Limited (“Lysander”) announced today that effective today, the investment strategies of Lysander TDV Fund (the “Fund”) will change such that the Fund may invest up to 100% of its net asset value in other investment funds, including those for which Lysander or its affiliates act as investment fund manager.



The Fund is a balanced fund that invests in a portfolio of fixed income and equity securities. From time to time, the Fund may gain exposure to certain securities or asset classes by investing in other investment funds. The Fund intends to make greater use of the fund-on-fund(s) strategy.

The investment objective of the Fund remains the same.



Lysander is the trustee and investment fund manager of Lysander TDV Fund. The head office of Lysander is located at 3080 Yonge Street, Suite 3037, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3N1.

For further information on Lysander, please visit www.lysanderfunds.com, email manager@lysanderfunds.com or you can reach Lysander at 1-877-308-6979.

Richard Usher-Jones

President

Lysander Funds Limited

Tel. No. 416-640-4275

Fax No. 416-855-6515