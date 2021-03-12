Los Angeles CA, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (TSXV: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) a financial technology blockchain pioneer and alternative digital payments provider today announced an update to its NFT platform and proprietary NFT payment platform to include amongst other security, transaction speed and settlement features the ability to utilize Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment methods for its NFT customers.



A pioneer in the space, CurrencyWorks provided blockchain integrated and payment services in the classic 27-hour $100,000 Sell-Out of the Garbage Pail Kids NFT launch for the Topps company. The Garbage Pail Kids Series 1 inventory of NFT digital collectibles consisted of packs of 5 cards for $4.99 and 30 cards for $24.99 as digital trading cards, which can be held in digital wallets or traded.

The CurrencyWorks offering has expanded capabilities in design, build, launch, management, community development, and most critically payments processing with its robust yet simple KYC AML infrastructure, offering end-to-end capabilities for NFT partners. These updates can support partners ranging from sports teams and leagues through to the music and entertainment industry to established household brands and even to the art world who is embracing NFT’s as evidenced by the recent $69.3 million sales of Beeple’s “EVERYDAYS: The First 5000 Days” NFT auctioned by the storied Christie’s auction house.

Cameron Chell, Chairman of Currency Works said, “We believe Digital Collectibles are a new and powerful asset for any brand to engage customers plus fans and increase and drive transactions within a brand’s community. Our product update addresses the exponential growth of the space and the current growing pains in the industry, especially regarding payment processing, KYC AML, and the battling bots flooding demand. We believe our platform and experience offers needed solutions for this rapidly growing industry and look forward to announcing partnerships in both NFT creation, trading, and payment support.”

About The Topps Company

The Topps Company, Inc. is the preeminent creator and brand marketer of physical and digital sports cards, entertainment cards and collectibles, and distinctive confectionery products. Since 1938, Topps trading cards have become synonymous with Major League Baseball, Star Wars, WWE, Garbage Pail Kids, and other major sports leagues and iconic entertainment properties.

Garbage Pail Kids is a series of sticker trading cards produced by the Topps Company. Originally released in 1985 and designed to parody the Cabbage Patch Kids dolls, which were popular.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (TSXV: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things: that the Company’s platform is ready and able to support brands and their NFT’s with end to end capability.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that there will be no material variations in current regulatory environments in which the Company operates; the perceived benefits from the Company’s blockchain solutions will be as expected; and the Company will be able to obtain any necessary financing on acceptable terms. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including: the risk that the Company will be unable to efficiently build the blockchain solutions; the risk that there may be negative changes in general economic and business conditions; the risk that the Company may have negative operating cash flow and not enough capital to complete the blockchain solutions; the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain additional financing as necessary; the risk that there may be increases in capital and operating costs as a result of working on the blockchian solutions; the risk that the blockchain solutions may be subject to fraud and other failures; the risk that there may be technological changes and developments in the blockchain that make the blockchain solutions obsolete; risks relating to regulatory changes or actions which may impede the development or operation of the blockchain solutions; the risk that other competitors may release similar blockchain solutions; and other general risks involved in the blockchain solutions.

Any of these risks may cause the Company’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Further, although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. The Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.