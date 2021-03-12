Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 11 March 2021£43.40m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 11 March 2021£43.40m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):52,187,598
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 11 March 2021 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*83.17p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*82.09p
  
Ordinary share price 72.75p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(12.53%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 11/03/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.