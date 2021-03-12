NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Decision Diagnostics Corp. (OTC: DECN)

Class Period: March 3, 2020 - December 17, 2020

Deadline: March 16, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/decn

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Decision Diagnostics had not developed any viable COVID-19 test, much less a test that could detect COVID-19 in less than one minute; (2) the Company could not meet the FDA's EUA testing requirements for its purported COVID-19 test; (3) accordingly, Defendants had misrepresented the timeline within which it could realistically bring its COVID-19 test to market; (4) all the foregoing subjected Defendants to an increased risk of regulatory oversight and enforcement; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN)

Class Period: August 3, 2020 - December 15, 2020

Deadline: March 16, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/pen

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Jet 7 Xtra Flex had known design defects that made it unsafe for its normal use; (2) Penumbra did not adequately address the risk of Jet 7 Xtra Flex causing serious injury and deaths, which had in fact already occurred; (3) the Jet 7 Xtra Flex was likely to be recalled due to its safety issues; and (4) as a result, Penumbra’s public statements as set forth above were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT)

Class Period: March 30, 2016 - December 22, 2020

Deadline: March 22, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/wmt

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company knowingly filled prescriptions that were issued by so-called "pill-mill" prescribers; (2) the Company filled thousands of prescriptions that showed obvious red flags, including highly-dangerous cocktails of drugs, (3) the Company’s managers made it difficult for Walmart pharmacists to comply with their legal obligations by pressuring them to fulfill as many orders as possible; (4) hence, the Company’s pharmacy revenues were inflated because the Company filled thousands of invalid prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substance Act dispensing requirements; (5) the aforementioned conduct would subject the Company to regulatory scrutiny; and 6) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Walmart’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com