Bid procedure, 2021-03-18
BondsSWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 191. SE0007525654. 2022-06-15

STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1587, SE0010441303, 2023-06-01

SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 147, SE0009383664, 2026-06-17

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 576, SE0010049841, 2023-12-20

LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 519, SE0012324341, 2026-09-16

DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2512, SE0013877214, 2025-12-17

NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5534, SE0012230415, 2024-09-18

 
Bid date2021-03-18
Bid times09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)191: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK

1587: 2000 mln SEK +/-1000 mln SEK

147: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK

576: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK

519: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK

2512: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK

5534: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)191: 800 mln SEK per bid

1587: 2000 mln SEK per bid

147: 700 mln SEK per bid

576: 700 mln SEK per bid

519: 600 mln SEK per bid

2512: 200 mln SEK per bid

5534: 1000 mln SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNot later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date2021-03-22
Delivery of bondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2021-03-12

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.