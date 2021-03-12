|Bid procedure, 2021-03-18
|Bonds
|SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 191. SE0007525654. 2022-06-15
STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1587, SE0010441303, 2023-06-01
SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 147, SE0009383664, 2026-06-17
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 576, SE0010049841, 2023-12-20
LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 519, SE0012324341, 2026-09-16
DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2512, SE0013877214, 2025-12-17
NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5534, SE0012230415, 2024-09-18
|Bid date
|2021-03-18
|Bid times
|09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|191: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK
1587: 2000 mln SEK +/-1000 mln SEK
147: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK
576: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK
519: 600 mln SEK +/-300 mln SEK
2512: 200 mln SEK +/-100 mln SEK
5534: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|191: 800 mln SEK per bid
1587: 2000 mln SEK per bid
147: 700 mln SEK per bid
576: 700 mln SEK per bid
519: 600 mln SEK per bid
2512: 200 mln SEK per bid
5534: 1000 mln SEK per bid
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|Not later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|2021-03-22
|Delivery of bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2021-03-12
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
